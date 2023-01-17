If this man consistently stays fit: Pathan’s prediction for the young Indian | Cricket

Speedster Umran Malik was one of the leading wicket takers in the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka. His sensational performance in recent weeks has sparked a hunt for more such fast batteries across India. In the Indian Premier League, there are a few other pacemakers who consistently break the 140+ mph mark, and one of them is Prasidh Krishna.

In an interaction on Star sports, former India swing bowler Irfan Pathan targeted Prasidh as one of India’s top prospects in white-ball cricket. Pathan highlighted the exceptional qualities of the 26-year-old pacer and supported him as a potential wicket-taker for Team India in the future, provided he works on his fitness.

“Prasidh Krishan brings such tremendous ability, one of them is his pace, we’ve seen in One-Day cricket, how great he bounces off the field. He bowls the stumps from close range and swings the ball. He’s quality and we saw him in the IPL last year, hitting 148 mph. If this guy consistently keeps fit and bowls for you in white ball cricket, you’re going to be a solid wicket-taker,” said Pathan.

Prasidh has played in 51 IPL matches so far and has taken 49 wickets at an economy of 8.92. In the IPL 2022 season, he was the 10th highest wicket getter as he took 19 scalps in 17 matches and helped his team, Rajasthan Royals (RR), to finish second. He has been retained by RR for the upcoming 2023 season.

As a national team player, the right-arm pacer has taken part in 14 ODI matches, claiming 25 wickets at an economy of 5.32. His last game for the Men in Blue was almost five months ago, in August 2022, against hosts Zimbabwe. Since then, injuries have pushed him back and dragged him down the ranks.