Pictured (left to right) are Dr. David Hoffert, Mark Fick, Kristy Newton and Jim LeMasters posing with the St. Ignatius hockey jersey. Photo provided.

Warsaw Community Schools and Warsaw First Responders helped a Chicago high school hockey team celebrate their first game on the ice on Sunday after a school bus accident in November.



WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert told the school board on Monday that a few staff members attended St. Ignatius College Prep’s junior varsity hockey game in Chicago on Sunday. Several rescuers were also present.



On November 12, a semi-trailer tractor driven by Victor Santos, 58, of Brooklyn, NY, struck the school bus at the intersection of US 30 and Center Street. Santos faces four counts of causing grievous bodily harm while operating a vehicle, Level 5 felonies; and 22 counts of criminal recklessness (while armed with a deadly weapon), Level 6 felonies.



The probable explanation stated that Santos had a blood alcohol content of 0.13% and that he was driving erratically on US 30. He was followed by two cars, one from Columbia City, who claimed that Santos almost ran them off the road driven away.



The hockey team stayed at a hotel in Warsaw and dined in town before a weekend tournament in Culver.



All but three students were able to return to the team.



There was a ceremony for Sunday’s game and the entire rink was packed.



Prior to the game, those at the scene of the accident were recognized on the ice. A hockey jersey with notes from the team members was handed over to each department or organization in Warsaw that responded to the bus accident, including WCS who provided a bus for the students.



St. Ignatius won 5 to 0. Alicia Mediano, director of operational clinical management for Lutheran EMS, dropped the puck early in the game.



“It was a great comeback for them,” said Hoffert.



There was a special reception after the game.



Members of the Lady Tigers basketball team had sent multiple get-well cards, Hoffert said. The notes were prominently displayed in the foyer of the arena.



St. Ignatius at some point plans to play Culver again and stay in Warsaw.



Earlier in the meeting, Dr. Susan Brudvig the board a demographic report for the school business.



From Fall 2012 to Fall 2022, WCS saw enrollment drop from 7,016 to 6,705 students. Brudvig said she saw enrollment declines in other school districts in the state as well. Brudvig said the school business will be at 6,600 in about 10 years.



She also brought up provincial births. In 2000, there were 1,199 births in the province, while in 2020 there were 921 births.



“What we’re seeing is a 20-year decline,” she said. She said the downward trend in births is a statewide trend.



There is, however, an increase in housing. According to the 2020 census, the number of households and housing units increased by 10%. During the same time, the adult population increased by 10%. However, the number of children fell by 2%. One thing that could be the cause of that is a family comes into the area and the kids go to college or move and the parents stay in their house.



To offset the problem, the area would need more housing sales or more housing construction, she said.



Board member Brad Johnson asked how this report compares to national trends. Brudvig said it matched national trends. She saw nothing in the WCS report that deviated from national trends.



In other matters, the board of directors:



• Held reception for Dr. David Robertson, Outgoing Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education.



• Scholar Tracy Horrell, the new Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education, held a meeting with all school auxiliary officers and discussed their current practices and duties.



• Learned Horrell met with WCS Chief Technology and Analytics Officer Kyle Carter and a Raptor representative.



• Recognized Vice Chairman of the Board Randy Polston for serving on the Board for 10 years and for his services.