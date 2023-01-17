Sun Devils Defeat Vanderbilt and Denver





KANDLERAriz. – Sun Devil Women’s Golf opened the spring portion of the 2023 campaign with an impressive performance. Arizona State defeated No. 19 Vanderbilt and Denver in the first ever match play event to take place at Whirlwind Golf Club (Cattail Course). Six Sun Devils were given the opportunity to compete for the first time at Arizona State, representing the Maroon & Gold. “We looked very sharp for our first outing of the spring, which I am very excited about,” said Head Coach Missy Farr-Kaye noticed. “It was very cloudy and cool, but we handled that well.” The Sun Devils showed little sign of rust after the long hiatus and took care of business on their first chance to get back on the court since November. They defeated Denver 17.5.-0.5, while at the same time taking the game with Vanderbilt by a final score of 14-4. “I challenged them at the end of the fall to be ready to go, and they did,” coach Farr-Kaye noted. “I appreciate that and I’m proud of them. This group feels they have something to prove and they looked great.” The three teams played in six pairs, with each golfer competing against two other individuals in each game. Arizona State won by far the most games at the event, making them the winners of this unique event. Missy Farr-Kaye ‘s team had a chance to test themselves against two teams that clinched the NCAA Championship last season, while also gaining experience in the format that determines the team champion. “It was a great opportunity to play against two really good teams in a match play format,” coach Farr-Kaye added. “We can put it back on the tee in a week and take on five other teams.” THE GAMES Individual match scores were used in calculating team results, but were not recorded as they are not included in the national rankings.

Ashley Menne (ASU) vs. Anna Zanusso (Denver) vs. Celina Sattelkau (Vanderbilt)

Bet Coulter (ASU) vs. Anna Krekling (Denver) vs. Lynn Lim (Vanderbilt)

Grace Summerhays (ASU) v Alyson Bean (Denver) v Tillie Claggett (Vanderbilt)

Calyne Rosholt (ASU) v Clara Gestsdottir (Denver) v Ginnie Ding (Vanderbilt)

Paula Schulz Hanssen (ASU) vs. Erika Danielsson (Denver) vs. Natasha Kiel (Vanderbilt)

Amanda Linner (ASU) v Katy Drocarova (Denver) v Tess Davenport (Vanderbilt) 4?? BIRDIES ON HOLE 5?? Grace Summerhays , Calyne Rosholt , Paula Schulz Hanssen and Amanda Linner each go under par ?? pic.twitter.com/eySBX3BagT Sun Devil W. Golf (@SunDevilWGolf) January 15, 2023 NEXT ONE

Race in the desert January 23 (Gold Canyon, AZ) The Sun Devils make their second appearance in the state of Arizona when they travel to Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club for the Match in the Desert next Monday. Arizona State will enter the event as the four-time defending champion of the event, winning the 2022 event over No. 2 Oklahoma State by five strokes. Kansas will host for the second consecutive year, with the tournament moving to one day in 2023. It will be a de facto Pac-12/Big-12 Challenge, also featuring Arizona, UCLA, TCU and Baylor. HOW TO TRACK For the latest updates and information on the Sun Devil Women’s Golf program, follow our Twitter/Instagram accounts (@SunDevilWGolf), like our Facebook page (facebook.com/sundevilwgolf/), and visit our website (thesundevils.com).

