Sports
Khelo Kricket: The night tournament changing girls cricket in Pakistan
“Let’s see if there is a market. So we placed an ad and within 24 hours we had 250 registrations.”
Women’s cricket is on the rise in Pakistan. Thanks in large part to the work of Hadeel Obaid, founder of Khelo Kricket.
“I wish I could capture that feeling and put it in a bottle,” she says of the moment she walked into the ground for the first women’s tournament, played from dusk to dawn, which she hosted in 2016.
“Seeing fathers, brothers and mothers of girls who had driven their daughters to the ground and were emotional [seeing them play].
“Moms literally cried to me saying ‘thank you for giving our girls the chance’.
“They’ve always had the talent, we’ve always wanted to do it, but we’ve never been able to give girls a chance.”
Opportunities for female athletes are on the rise against the backdrop of a socially conservative nation.
Depending on location and privilege, women either find more opportunities to play, or are prevented from doing so as it is seen to compromise their modesty.
A look at the composition of the national men’s and women’s cricket teams gives an idea of this.
While much of the men’s team comes from socially and economically conservative backgrounds, the women’s team tends to come from wealthier families, who are much more liberal enough to not object to women playing sports.
Obaid, whose own family runs a successful textile business, started Khelo Kricket in 2015 – first as a website aimed at covering and promoting cricket for men in Pakistan.
Then she left and Khelo organized their own tournaments. Again, only for men.
“We didn’t even know there was a market [for women],” she explains.
However, that would change in the run-up to the holy month of Ramadan in 2016.
Dusk-til-dawn cricket during Ramadan is a cultural staple in Pakistan. In Karachi in particular, every ground and street is booked up for all-night matches once the fast is broken.
The kicker being, they are – or were – only for men.
“We weren’t sure if women would be allowed to play cricket at night,” explains Obaid.
“The idea of girls playing cricket from dusk to dawn is not something you think of when you think of Pakistani women. Or women playing cricket anywhere in the world.”
Nevertheless, Obaid pitched the idea and was rewarded with immediate demand.
“Oh my god,” she recalls with a laugh of the registrations pouring in, “we didn’t make any provision for such a big tournament.”
With operations in full swing, Obaid had to limit the competition to four teams, as they only had one night’s ground. She also had to deal with the criticism that came her way.
“I got a lot of backlash for my first two events,” she explains. “I did them during Ramadan, it was ‘blasphemy’, ‘how can girls play at night? I don’t care about those things.
“You don’t want your daughters to play? Fine. But don’t tell me other girls don’t want to play, because we see the numbers growing.”
Ramadan provided the opportunity to start the tournaments, but demand would soon grow further.
The first tournament was held exclusively in Karachi in 2016, but as of 2023 Khelo Kricket has five scheduled tournaments per year with 10-12 teams across the country.
Matches are up to 20 overs per side, some being tapeball – the most accessible version of the game where a tennis ball is encased in electrical tape – and some hardballs. However, they are all cricket.
“Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi will probably be the ones we’re going to do,” says Obaid.
“We also want to do one in Abbottabad or somewhere in the north, because there are a lot of girls playing cricket there, who keep messaging us and saying ‘just one tournament, please give us that chance to play’.”
‘Giving girls a safe space to play cricket is great’
Local women’s academies, which help grow the game, make up many of the teams, and with prize money provided by match sponsors, the money won goes back to the academies in a self-proclaimed funding ecosystem.
The tournament has already come a long way, with 21-year-old Pakistani fast bowler Fatima Sana debuting for her country in 2019, winning player of the tournament in the first-ever competition to be held.
“The first time she played,” Obaid recalls, “I remember looking at her and thinking, This girl is incredible.”
And she was right. In 2022, Sana was named the ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year.
“I met her when she was 12, so I’ve really seen her over the years and to see how she got into the PCB system and where she’s gotten to now is amazing.
“The fact that we can give girls a platform, a safe space to play cricket, that’s something I’ll always love.
“And the fact that I gave them that fearless ability to play cricket at night once a year and have that fun, which was only reserved for boys, is what I think I’m most proud of.”
