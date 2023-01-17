Ohio State football Lathan Ransom who returns to lead the 2023 safety group





COLUMBUS, Ohio Lathan Ransom was one of Ohio State’s more inspiring football playing stories on its 2022 defense. He is now expected to lead the 2023 defense as one of the proven veterans. Ransom father, Nathan, attached to the Columbus Dispatch that his son will be back with the Buckeyes for a fourth season this fall. Monday is the deadline for third-year players to enter the April NFL Draft. Featured Buckeyes Stories Ohio State footballs CJ Stroud announce for 2023 NFL Draft, ending belated speculation Ohio State Football promotes Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator Ohio State football Javontae Jean-Baptiste transfer to Notre Dame and play against Buckeyes Ransom had emerged as a potential draft prospect this season as he played the Bandit safety position on Jim Knowle’s new defense. He was a semi-finalist for the Thorpe Award, given annually to the best defensive back in the country. That was quite a climb from where Ransom’s 2021 season ended. His ability to contribute early last season was still in doubt as preseason camp began. Ransom suffered a compound fracture on January 1 during a kickoff against Utah in the Rose Bowl. The injury required surgery, and Ransom was sidelined in the spring as new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles evaluated his talent and installed his system. However, during preseason camp, Ransom had returned to practice. On opening night against Notre Dame, he took over at Bandit Safety on the second game of the game. He went on to start nine of the 12 games he played in, including the last eight of the season. Ransom finished third in tackles with 74, along with 1.5 sacks, one interception, three pass breakups, and two blocked punts. Those came in back-to-back games, after he suffered a broken thumb on the first block. After that third-year breakthrough, he returns this fall as the Buckeyes’ most veteran safety and one of the few proven playmakers in secondary. If you or a loved one have questions and need to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 or visit1800gamer.netFor more information. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800 gambler.

