Portland High player hosts Hockey Fights Cancer game in memory of her father

Sloane O’Donnell Fox was in sixth grade when she played her first ice hockey game. It wasn’t long after she scored her first goal. Sloane celebrated on the ice with her teammates and found her father, Rick Fox, also in the stands to cheer her on. They looked at each other.

After the game where I scored my first goal, he said, ‘Well done on goal, but you should have done this, this and this,’ said O’Donnell Fox with a laugh. Her father, who grew up in Troy, New York. and played college hockey at Sienna College, taught Sloane to skate, taught her how to tie her skates, how to tape her stick, how to properly store all her equipment. He wanted nothing more than to see Sloane enjoy the game as much as he did.

He was her biggest fan, said Cathleen O’Donnell, Sloane’s mother. My husband was funny, smart and had a heart for hockey. They watched so much hockey together. It was their thing. It was his favorite sport, and now it’s hers.

After a 16-month battle with bile duct cancer, Rick Fox passed away in February 2020. ODonnell Fox, a 17-year-old junior at Portland High, remembers her dad every time she’s at the rink. On February 4, when her Portland/Deering hockey team hosts Penobscot at the Troubh Ice Arena, Sloane’s love for her father and hockey will come together in the form of a Hockey Fights Cancer game to benefit the Dempsey Center.

The Dempsey Center has been very good to our family and my father, so it’s really important to me. I love hockey, and one of the greatest things about the Dempsey Center is that they also help the families. I want to give them something back, she said.

The Dempsey Center has locations in Lewiston and South Portland and offers a number of services to cancer patients and their families. The Dempsey Center has set up a website to promote the game hosted by O’Donnell Fox.

They put me in touch with resources and helped me talk to Sloane about what happened, O’Donnell said.

Hockey Fights Cancer was founded in 1998 by the NHL and the NHL Players Association as a way to support cancer patients and their families. Fans attending the February 4 game are asked to make a donation to benefit the Dempsey Center. Portland/Deering use lavender tape on their stick, the color of Hockey Fights Cancer.

An anonymous donor has agreed to cover the cost of tillers the team will carry, as well as the tape and T-shirts with the slogan #RickStrong. The team will wear the shirts and they will be for sale during the game. The Dempsey Center will have a special guest for the ceremonial pregame puck drop between ODonnell Fox and a Penobscot player.

O’Donnell Fox attended North Yarmouth Academy for the first two years of high school before transferring to Cheverus last season. A car accident caused her to miss too much school, and she is now in her freshman year at Portland High. She suffered a torn meniscus in the second Portland/Deerings game of the season when a teammate collided with her. O’Donnell Fox is on crutches but hopes to be back on the ice later this month.

She’s a great teammate. Even before her injury, she brought so much energy to the ice, said Lauren Gerber, a senior co-captain who skated on a line with O’Donnell Fox before her injury. She is not afraid to lead people, which I think is a good thing. She’s not afraid to say to someone, “Maybe do this differently.” I liked playing with her.

Portland/Deerings freshman head coach Dan Winship said this is a rebuilding season for his team. Winship is less concerned with wins and losses this season than with putting together the schedule and learning about hockey and life together.

That’s what I see in Sloane. She is here, even with this injury she helps me all the time. Whether on the bench or after the game, before the game, training. She brings out what I see as hallmarks of leadership and will be more valuable after hockey. That’s what I hope we get out of all our girls, said Winship.

O’Donnell Fox started later than most hockey players and didn’t get on the skates until she was in sixth grade.

She was a dancer before, and I said, “You can’t do both,” her mother said.

When O’Donnell Fox decided to put aside the dancing shoes for ice skating, she threw herself into her new passion. She was in eighth grade when her father was diagnosed with cancer. O’Donnell Fox played on three hockey teams that winter, which was a welcome distraction.

The Hockey Fights Cancer game that O’Donnell Fox hosts for her team’s season finale isn’t her first experience of the event.

At NYA we had a Hockey Fights Cancer game, she said, and that was the last game my dad ever saw me play.

