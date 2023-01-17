Theme song of upcoming sports movie released





Deng Chao plays the lead role, Dai Minjia, a coach of China’s national men’s table tennis team, in the Chinese movie,

Ping pong: the triumph. [Photo provided to China Daily]

No one shouted “Hey”a Chinese song written by composers Lorne Balfe and Andrew Kawczynski and lyricist Tang Tian, ​​and produced by Yu Fei, will be released on January 20. Performed by Leon Lai, Deng Chao and Zhang Yanqi, the song was featured in the upcoming Chinese movie, Ping pong: the triumphas a theme song. The film, a collaboration between actor-director Deng and screenwriter Yu Baimei, follows the story of China’s men’s national table tennis team in the 1990s, who went through hardships and failures before winning at the 1995 World Table Tennis Championships in Tianjin. The film will premiere on January 24 during Spring Festival, one of the largest and most important traditional Chinese festivals for family reunion and Chinese New Year celebration. Deng plays the role of Dai Minjia, a coach of the Chinese male national table tennis team. The theme song delivers the messages of faith and perseverance. The training scene of actors of Chinese film,

Ping pong: the triumph. [Photo provided to China Daily]

According to lyricist Tang, the song was inspired by her childhood memories of Chinese table tennis teams, which are a great force in the world. Table tennis, or ping pong, is also extremely popular among sports enthusiasts in China. “In the movie, the efforts of the coaches and athletes touched me. Though they went through difficulties, they still fought for the glory. Just like those coaches and athletes, ordinary people also pursue their dreams with great efforts, and that’s what it song is about,” says Tang, who wrote the lyrics for the hit song Lone warriorone of the hottest songs of 2022. Another number, titled The road to glory, also appears in the film as the ending song. Produced by Yu Fei, the inspirational song also features a children’s choir. The singer has not yet been revealed. The film’s soundtrack is the first in China to use Dolby Atmos Object, an object-based sound technology, meaning individual characters, items, and even on-screen soundtrack instruments can be assigned their own channels. Poster of

Ping pong: the triumph. [Photo provided to China Daily]



