Meet Rajat and Nishu who rescued Pant





PICTURE: Saroj Pant with Rajat and Nishu, who were the first to help her son Rishabh at the scene of the accident. Photo: Rishabh Pant/Twitter Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from multiple injuries sustained in a major crash last month, thanked Rajat and Nishu for being the first to come to his aid. Pant’s car collided with a roadblock on the Delhi-Dehradun highway before flipping over and catching fire. “I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must thank these two heroes who helped me through my accident and ensured that I arrived safely at the hospital. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, thank you. I will be eternally grateful and indebted,” Pant tweeted from his hospital bed at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with photos of the young Rajat and Nishu. Pant underwent treatment at a hospital in Dehradun before being flown to Mumbai for operations – two on his knee and one on his ankle. The star wicketkeeper, who is likely to be out of cricket for a year, said operations were successful and he is on his way to recovery. “I am humbled and grateful for all the support and well wishes. Glad to let you know my surgery was a success,” Pant tweeted. “The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the BCCI, Jay Shah and government agencies for their incredible support.”

