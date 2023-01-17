5 star defensive lineman predicted to the Irish





Given how bottom fell last season with Keon Keeley, Notre Dame football is on track in recruiting Justin Scott. The 5-star product from St. Ignatius in Chicago is ranked as a composite 5-star according to 247Sports. Tom Loy of 247 Sports has posted a prediction for Notre Dame to bring the talented player from Chicago. At 6’5” and 310 pounds, Scott could be physically ready to contribute to an Irish team the moment he steps onto campus. Given Notre Dame’s lack of depth on defensive tackles in recent years, Justin would be a huge help. The Class of 2024 is already shaping up really nicely offensively, and if Scott were to commit, the defense would get a huge boost. He will announce his commitment on January 31, his birthday. The major difference between Keon and Scott is the proximity to Notre Dame. With South Bend less than two hours from Chicago, a visit to the high-priority recruit will feel familiar. He’ll have plenty of teams clamoring for his services during the year, and the Irish will fight to get him locked up. His top 8 schools were Michigan, USC, Colorado, Oregon, Miami, Ohio State, Alabama and of course Notre Dame. It would make the most sense for a school closer to home to reel in its stakes when all is said and done, as the teams down south have plenty of big fish around to hunt. Michigan has gotten quite a bit of smoke for Scott in recent weeks, but their situation is somewhat unstable. Given the Harbaugh to the NFL rumours, would a kid want to mess with committing to a school again just to see the head coach leave? His feelings about the school could be strong enough to overcome such insecurity, but it seems like a long road. Either way, Michigan will be one of the teams that think it has a chance later this month and next year’s Signing Day. Justin Scott would be one of the top picks to land Notre Dame football in the Class of 2024. He’s an insanely talented player and it’s a position the Fighting Irish needs. Scott would get playtime from day one if he put in the effort and stayed in class. As is trending in Irish circles on Twitter, #WeWantJustinScott.

