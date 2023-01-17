A ‘ball boy’ took Rafael Nadal’s tennis racket during a match, causing chaos at the Australian Open





Rafael Nadal.Andy Cheung/Getty Images A ball boy unintentionally caused chaos when he apparently took a racket from Rafael Nadal.

It all went down in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open in Melbourne.

As the reigning champion and No. 1 seed, Nadal is favored to win the title for a third time. A “ball boy rose” tennis star Rafael Nadal‘s racket in the middle of a match, causing chaos at the Australian Open on Sunday. “I need the racket back,” Nadal was heard to tell the referee during his first-round match against Jack Draper at Melbourne’s famed Rod Laver Arena. Nadal had other rackets he could use, but the one he cherished the most had a handy tool on it called a dampener. A vibration damper is a small device designed to reduce the shock when a tennis ball hits the strings of a racket. “I need the muffler and everything,” said Nadal. The incident occurred in the very first set when Nadal told Draper, “The batboy took my racket.” Despite the stoppage, Nadal won the match Rafael Nadal is through to the second round of the Australian Open.Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Eurosport commentator Guy McCrea told tennis fans watching at home that “there will be a delay”, according to a CNN report. Nadal then won the first set 7-5 before handing the second over to Draper 6-2. Nadal bounced back in the third to win the set 6–4 before winning the match 6–1 in the fourth set. The number 1 of the tournament seemed to see the funny side of the situation after the victory. “Normally I control the number of rackets, so I said I need the stringer, but I need the stringer for the other racket,” Nadal explained, told CNN. “So [the ball boy] chose the racket I was ready to play with. But no problem at all.” Reigning champion Nadal will face an American in the next round Nadal will advance to the second round on Tuesday, where he will face American player Mackenzie McDonald. Nadal, one of the greatest players of all time, has won 22 tennis majors. Most of his success has come from the French Open, as the clay court master has won that tournament 14 times. Story continues Nadal won the Australian Open in 2009 and 2022. As reigning champion, the Spaniard is favored to defend his title in this year’s competition. Read the original article Insider

