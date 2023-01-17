Ohio State scores a 196.250 to win Georgia Quad Meet – Ohio State Buckeyes





EXTRA INFORMATION: Results | Ohio State Roster | Facebook|Twitter|Instagram Columbus, Ohio Ohio State’s No. 10 women’s gymnastics team continued its strong start to the season Monday afternoon, racking up a team score of 196,250 to defeat No. 17 Georgia (196,125), Rutgers (194,675) and Fisk (190,100) at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens , Go. The Buckeyes won two event titles and two individual titles as they improved to 6-0 this year. We are excited to earn a road win in the SEC, said Ohio head coach Meredith Paulicivic. We will learn and grow a lot from this experience. Finishing on vault was a challenge and we definitely have room for improvement there, but I’m super happy with how this team handled a huge crowd and their first meeting on the road. MEET NOTES The Buckeyes started the day on uneven bars and Colby Miller led the team with a career-high tie of 9.950 to help the team to a total score of 49.225. Nicole Riccardi finished second to Ohio State and third overall with a 9.875.

In the second rotation, Ella Hodges secured another individual event title for the Buckeyes with a team-high 9.900. Payton Harris scored a 9.850 to take fourth overall and second on the team. The Buckeyes finished the rotation with a score of 49,050.

For the second consecutive meeting, the Buckeyes made 9,900 twice on floor. Lexi Edwards led the way with a career-high tie of 9.925, just .025 short of the event’s title score. Claire Gagliardi earned a 9,900 for the second week in a row. Edwards and Gagliardi finished second and third overall respectively. Ohio State scored a 49.250 on floor for the second week in a row.

Jenna Hlavach finished third overall and earned the Buckeyes highest jump score of 9.825 in the final rotation. Raina Malas scored a 9.800 for the second week in a row to place fourth overall. The Buckeyes finished the game with a 48.725, enough to lead Georgia by .125 in overall scoring for the win.

Ohio State earned the vault (48.725) and uneven bars (49.225) titles in Monday’s encounter. The Buckeyes have won both the vault and the uneven bars in both games this season.

Freshman Payton Harris finished fourth in the all-around with a 39.175. She earned a 9.850 on beam, a career-high 9.825 on uneven bars, 9.775 on floor and 9.725 on vault. TO SCORE Safe deposit box: Hlavach 9,825; Mala 9,800; Harris 9,725; Edwards 9,700; Riccardi 9,675; Jennings 9,625 Uneven Bars: miller 9,950; Riccardi 9,875; Harris 9,825; Edwards 9,800; Pritchard 9,775; Vetter 9,725 Ray: Hodges 9,900; Harris 9,850; Pritchard 9,800; Oliverus 9,775; Hankins 9,725; Jennings 9,475 Floor: Edward 9,925; Gagliardi 9,900; Hodges 9,825; Vetter 9,825; Gonzalez 9,775; Harris 9,775 NEXT ONE The Buckeyes are back home this weekend to face Iowa at the Covelli Center on January 22. The double encounter between the Buckeyes and Hawkeyes kicks off at 2pm and can be streamed on B1G+ ($). Fans can purchase season or single tickets by visiting OhioStateBuckeyes.com/tickets or by contacting the Ohio State Athletic Ticket Office at 1-800-GOBUCKS. For group ticket offers, please contact the Athletic Ticket Sales Team at 1-800-GOBUCKS or email [email protected] to speak with an account manager. #GoBucks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ohiostatebuckeyes.com/ohio-state-scores-a-196-250-to-win-georgia-quad-meet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos