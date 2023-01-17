Sri Lanka Cricket seeks report on team loss of 317 runs against India in 3rd ODI within 5 days





Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday instructed the manager of the men’s national team to submit a report on the huge 317-run loss to India in the third and final ODI on Sunday in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram. “Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has directed the manager of the national team to file a report regarding Sri Lanka’s heavy defeat by India in the 3rd ODI, which was played on January 15, 2023 at Thiruvananthapuram,” a statement said. of the sport’s governing body in the country. “The report should include the views of the captain, head coach and selection panel and also the team manager regarding the loss,” the statement added. SLC has requested the team manager to submit the report within 5 days. The report allows Sri Lanka Cricket to see and understand the background to the team’s dismal performance in the final ODI, which it lost by 317 runs after being bowled out for 73 in 22 overs. India won the series 3-0. They have also achieved the biggest win in terms of runs in ODI cricket history and are the first ever team to record a win by a margin of 300 runs or more. India opted to bat first and got off to a great start, with skipper Rohit Sharma (42) holding an opening score of 95 runs with Shubman Gill. Later Gill teamed up with Virat Kohli to sew a second wicket stand of 131 runs and collect his second ODI ton, before being dismissed for 116 off 97 balls. Virat took Lankan bowlers to the attack and hit an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls, made up of 12 fours and eight sixes. For SL, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara took two wickets each, while Chamika Karunaratne took one scalp. Sri Lanka chased 391 and could not fight and a power play spell from Mohammed Siraj (4/32) destroyed any hope of redemption, leaving Lanka at 39/6. The visitors were sent off for just 73 and lost the match by 317 runs. Siraj’s spell of 4/32 proved to be deadly to Lanka. Kuldeep Yadav (2/16) and Mohammed Shami (2/20) also got wickets. Only three Lanka-batters, Nuwanidu Fernando (19), skipper Dasun Shanaka (11) and Kasun Rajitha (13*) hit double digits. Virat Kohli won the ‘Man of the Match’ award for his match-winning ton and also the ‘Man of the Series’ for scoring 283 runs in the series, including two centuries. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is being published from a syndicated feed.) Featured video of the day Hockey World Cup: Amit Rohidas credits “Team Effort” after India win over Spain Topics mentioned in this article

