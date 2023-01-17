Devin Willock UGA footballer dead | Mom interview, response





Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car accident on Sunday morning, hours after the UGA championship celebrations.

ATHENS, Ga. Sharlene Willock described her son as a gentle giant who loved football and was so happy when he got an offer to play for the University of Georgia. In a phone interview with NBC, the mother of Devin Willock, the UGA football player who died in a car accident on Sunday morning, spoke about the 20-year-old’s life and the impact he has left on so many people. He was a great human being. You know, always loving and caring and always ready to lend a helping hand, a kind word. He was a wonderful son, Sharlene said. RELATED: Response to death of UGA football player Devin Willock and employee Chandler LeCroy She said he was so proud to be a Georgia Bulldog and when they won back to back titles his mom laughed and said he wouldn’t stop talking and kept saying to her I told you we would do. We have the best team. He was so proud of that team, she added. Sharlene said Devin was one of three brothers. One, an older half-brother died a few years ago, she said. In an interview with the NorthJersey.com Publicationhis father, David Willock, said a crash in 2009 took the life of Jonathan Wheatley as he was driving with a group of friends. He was also 20 years old. “It was exactly the same, the same way, the same age, the same everything,” David told the paper. “It is very difficult.” Sharlene said he was originally going to go to Penn State, but he switched to the Bulldogs to make it easier for his family to attend games. She said they have relatives in Gainesville, so traveling to the games would be more manageable. His father said the whole family was in Athens for the championship celebration. After the game, they went out for dinner at the Texas Roadhouse, he told the paper. RELATED: Heartwarming moment shared on Twitter hours before the death of a UGA footballer When asked about interacting with the boy seen on Twitter that night, his mother said he was exactly who he was. https://t.co/BILVqifxhO — Devin Willock (@DevinWillock) January 14, 2023 He wouldn’t hurt a soul. He takes the time to spend time with them. He always encouraged kids to work hard and just push. His mother said she hopes Devin is in a better place. There will never be another Devin. At this point I don’t even know what to say. It’s even hard to comprehend. The accident happened at around 2:45 am on Sunday on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens. The driver, Chandler LeCroy, 24, who worked for the team as a staff member, was taken to hospital where she also died as a result of her injuries. The initial investigation found that the Ford Expedition veered off the road, hitting two power poles and several trees in the process, the statement said. Offensive linesmen Warren McClendon, 21, and staffer Tori Bowles, 26, were also injured in the crash. McClendon was released from hospital on Sunday night; Bowles was still listed as critical, according to 11Alive UGA insider at UGASports.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.11alive.com/article/sports/college/georgia-bulldogs/devin-willock-mother-reaction-uga-death/85-b5c1cde6-96ea-473e-a7f5-9369a16b09a5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos