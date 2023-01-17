Duke men’s tennis is kicking off the spring season on the right foot in Hawaii





The 20th-ranked Blue Devils kick off the 2023 campaign well. Duke won his first double game of the season, beating Hawaii 7-0. In addition, the Blue Devils won every set against the Rainbow Warriors to start the season 1-0. During his trip to Hawaii, Duke (1-0) participated for the first time on January 9 in the Hawaii Invitational, a three-team tournament featuring Hawaii and California. In the event, Duke went 6-6 overall and recorded three wins in both singles and doubles. Following the invite, Duke faced Hawaii on Tuesday, when it swept the Rainbow Warriors. We talked about making some improvements, head coach Ramsey Smith said after the invite. I thought [the match against Hawaii] was a big step up. It was a two day story for the team as Duke was able to recover on Monday after some heavy losses. One of these examples was the top seed for the Blue Devils, senior Garrett Johns. After falling to Yuta Kikuchi of California in a third set super tiebreak 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (10-5), he bounced back to defeat reigning Big West Player of the Year Andrew Ilagan of Hawaii 6- 2, 7-5. He wasn’t doing great mentally [California] but he was just rock solid today, Smith said. It’s about how you bounce back and he’s our leader on the tennis court, so it was great for him to come out like that. Junior Niroop Vallabhaneni and sophomore Jake Krug were also both defeated in tiebreaks on Monday, but followed those losses with singles wins against the Rainbow Warriors. Duke’s sweep in singles was rounded out by freshman Pedro Rodenas, sophomore Connor Krug and senior Faris Khan. I just felt like all six guys in singles were competing well, ready to play and taking care of things, Smith said. A theme in Hawaii was Duke’s success in doubles. In six doubles matches played over the course of two days, the Blue Devils lost just once. I was really happy with our doubles because that’s what we really focused on, Smith said. If we can win doubles consistently, I think we can win three singles matches against anyone in the country. The No. 1 doubles team of seniors Michael Heller and Andrew Zhang won their first game of the season, defeating Hawaii’s Ilagen and Karl Collins 6–2. Heller teamed with Connor Krug to also beat California’s Alex Chang and Derrick Chen 6-2. [Heller is] perhaps our best doubles player; if he’s healthy and has the right mindset, he’s been great, Smith said. Two other victorious doubles combinations were Johns and Rodenas, the top two singles players, along with Vallabhaneni and Khan. We’ve had some consistency with the combinations, we’ve got a lot of doubles options, Smith said. The Blue Devils will look to build on this victory as they return home for a three-game homestand. This begins Friday against Memphis, followed by Sunday against No. 16 Harvard and North Carolina Central. Get The Chronicle delivered straight to your inbox Sign up for our weekly newsletter. Cancel at any time.

