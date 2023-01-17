Sports
Men’s hockey welcomes Providence Tuesday Night
Princeton (9-9-0, 6-7-0 ECAC) vs. Providence (12-6-6, 7-3-5 Hockey East)
January 17 | 7pm | Hobey Baker ice rink
ESPN+ | International stream | Live Statistics | Tickets | Game notes (PDF) | Game program
BOSTON BOYS LEAD TIGERS PAST LIU, 5-2
Four of Princeton’s five goals last time out came from the Bostonians Liam Gorman and Ian Murphy each scored twice as part of three-point nights. Murphy had the first two, scoring less than three minutes into each of the first and second periods. Gorman added the next two, including a short-handed goal early in the third inning. In all, nine of Princeton’s 11 points on Friday night came from Massachusetts residents.
SHORT HANDED SPECIALISTS
The Tigers have scored short goals in each of their last three games and enter the week ranked No. 1 in the ECAC and No. 5 in the country with a total of five SHGs. Liam Gorman has two of the five shorties, also leads the ECAC and is number 5 in the country. Princeton’s five team goals this season is the fourth most in a season since 2002-03, and only Andrew Calof (3; 2010-11) has made more SHGs in a season than Gorman since that 02-03 season.
BARELY
Nick Karabin is on the verge of scoring six points (1g, 5a) in his last seven games as of late, after registering just three in his first 33 career games. He scored his first career goal in a 2-1 win over Colorado College (31/12) and posted three assists in two games against Harvard and Dartmouth two weeks ago.
FOR THE EXPERTS
Selected to finish 12th in the ECAC Preseason Coaches Poll, the Tigers enter this week in fourth place. Princeton’s nine overall wins this season in 18 games is one more than nine in 31 games played last season. The Tigers are one ECAC win away from matching their seven conference wins from 2021-22, and are 5-5-0 at home this season after going 3-10-1 on home ice last season.
JACK ATTACK
Jack Kronin has struck for five PPGs — that’s No. 3 in the ECAC and No. 17 in the country — and is second on the team with a total of eight goals. He has already surpassed his two goals of the 2021-2022 season and his 13 points in 19 games this year already surpass his total points (6) from 23 games last season.
AMONG THE NATION’S TOP OFFER
Ethan Pearson enters the week ranked No. 26 in the country in GAA (2.35), No. 30 in save percentage (.915), and tied for No. 2 in shutouts (4). Pearson’s four shutouts this season are tied with Barend Van Gerbig, II (1959-60) for all-time No. 2 in a season and one away from tying Zane Kalemba’s season-record five during the 2007-08 season.
COLLECTING GORMANS
Next to captain Liam Gorman, the Tigers will also draft his younger brother, Brendan, this season. The brothers join their father, Sean, as Princeton Hockey players. Sean graduated from Princeton in 1991 and was drafted by the Boston Bruins after college. Both Liam and Brendan played high school hockey at St. Sebastian’s before joining the Tigers as freshmen. Last year, Brendan racked up 49 points (11g, 38a) in 25 games with St. Sebs while earning ISL MVP.
LITTLE BRO, BIG GOALS
Brendan Gorman leads Princeton’s freshmen in scoring with 11 points (4g, 7a) in 17 games this season. He is fifth overall on the team in points and third in assists.
GORMAN FAMILY SCORING RACE
1. Liam Gorman — 28 pts. (14g, 14a) in 77 games
2. Sean Gorman — 23 points (5g, 18a) in 99 games
3. Brendan Gorman — 11 pts. (4g, 7a) in 17 games
FRESH FACES
The Tigers are expected to have six of their eight freshmen in the lineup tonight, and that group has settled in well to college hockey. Overall, Princeton’s eight newcomers have registered 34 points (9g, 25a) this season – accounting for 25% of the team’s total points and 17% of goals.
STARTUP
Princeton is going 15-for-82 on the power play this season. Jack Kronin has five power play goals, while Liam Gorman (3), Noah de la Durantaye (2) and Seven Walton (2) each have multiple PPGs. The Tigers have PPGs in 14 of 18 games this season, including at least one in nine of their last 11 games.
GET IN RANKED TEAMS
The Tigers have 18 wins over ranked opponents during Ron Fogarty‘s tenure, including a 5-0 win over No. 20 RIT this year and a 5-4 win over No. 8 Cornell last season. Princeton has had at least one win over a ranked team in each of the last seven seasons.
LEANIN IS LIAM
Liam Gorman has found his scoring touch in his senior season. Chicago was originally a draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins, but traded its rights for its rights last summer. He posted his first career two-point night (1g, 1a) against Colgate on 11/5 and now has five multi-point games this season. After recording just 12 points (6g, 6a) over 59 games to start his Princeton career, he has 16 points (10g, 6a) in 18 games this season. Over his last three games, he has 7 points (5g, 2a) and goals in three consecutive games
FROM THE SOUL
Noah de la Durantaye had 10 points (3g, 7a) last season. This season, he has 3g, 7a — including eight points (3g, 5a) over his last 11 games. He spent the summer with the Vegas Golden Knights participating in NHL Development Camp.
THE MURPH
Ian Murphy is the leading scorer of the 2021-2021 season, where he recorded 19 points on nine goals and 10 assists as a sophomore during his first collegiate season before skating with the Vancouver Canucks in the summer as part of NHL Development Camp. He comes in this week with 15 points (6g, 9a) in 17 games and is on a three game point streak (4g, 2a).
ABOUT ADAM
Adam Robbins had a breakthrough in the 2021-22 season, with 13 points (5g, 8a) over 31 games played. His totals blew his mind with his 2019-20 tally of 2 points (0g, 2a) over 18 games. During the 2020-21 year, Robbins won a Clark Cup with the Chicago Steel. So far this season, Robbins has six assists — including five power play helpers — and 10 total points. Robbins has scored in four of his last seven games after going 21 without a goal from 2/5/22.
PITO BAGS POINTS
Defender Seven Walton turned a six-point 2019-20 season into an 11-point campaign last year. This year he has reached another career high with 4g, 10a for 14 points to lead the team in scoring. He was named ECAC Defender of the Week for his efforts in Princeton’s sweep of Union and RPI and ECAC Defender of the Month for December.
SET SEITZ
Nick Seitz also had a breakaway in the 2021-22 season, recording career highs in goals (3), assists (6) and points (9). This year he followed up with 10 points (6g, 4a) through 18 games. He has goals in back-to-back games, scoring an SHG against Dartmouth and a PPG against LIU. He spent this summer teaching English in Ecuador. In front of their second Baker Rink sellout crowd of the season, Princeton beat Dartmouth 4–2, the last out. Ian Murphy had a few goals while Liam Gorman had a goal and an assist. Nick Seitz had a short-handed target, and Nick Karabin handed out a few assists.
