K-State will visit Baylor on Wednesday

Kansas State (12-6, 1-4 Big 12) at (rv/17) Baylor (12-5, 3-2 Big 12)

January 18, 2023 | 7pm | Ferrell Center (10,284) | Waco, Texas

Television

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Play By Play: John Morris

Analyst: Jim Haller

Radio

K-State sports network

Online: kstatesports.com

Play by Play: Brian Smoller

Analyst: Randy Peterson

Live statistics

kstatesports.com

Series history vs. Baylor

Baylor leads the series with K-State, 42-10.

Head coach Jeff Mittie is 2-24 against Baylor.

MANHATTAN, Kansas – K-State (12-6, 1-4 Big 12) takes a midweek trip to Waco, Texas as the Wildcats take on (rv/17) Baylor (12-5, 3-2) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while John Morris (play-by-play) and Jim Haller (analyst) will call.

Starting 5

Five names, numbers or storylines about K-State WBB

1. K-State ahead of record

The Wildcats shoot 77.3 percent from the free throw line this season. This would break the school record for free throw percentage in a season, which was 76.2 percent last season.

2. Quick-handed sisters

The sophomore sister duo of Brylee and Jaylyn Glenn have combined for 81 steals (Jaelyn – 45; Brylee – 36). Jaelyn leads the Big 12 in steals per game (2.5), while Brylee is fifth (2.00). The pair account for 49.1 percent of K-State’s steals this season.

3. Gregory equals Transfer Mark

Senior Gabby Gregory has a team-leading 335 points (19.7 ppg) this season. Her 335 points tie with Tasha Dickey from the 2011–12 season for most points by a Wildcat transfer in their first season with the program.

4. Sun(dell) Block

Sophomore security guard Serena Sundel leads K-State in blocked shots (17) and blocks per game (0.94 bpg). Sundell has an active streak of one or more blocked shots in nine straight games.

5. Sundell does it all

According to HerHoopStats, Sundell is one of five players in the country to average at least 11 points, five rebounds and five assists. She has played five games this season with at least 11 points, five rebounds and five assists in the same game.

Number to know

20×5

Of Brylee Glenn 24 points against Texas Tech on Jan. 17, K-State has five different players with at least one 20-point game this season.

The Wildcats are tied with Texas for most players in the Big 12 with 20 or more runs scored in a game this season.

Wildcats with games of 20 or more points this season are: Gabby Gregory (11), Serena Sundel (1), Jaylyn Glenn (1), Sarah Shematsi (1) and Brylee Glenn (1).

The five different Wildcats with 20 or more points are the most in the Jeff Mittie era and most for the program since the 2011–12 season (5).

Last timeout

Texas Tech 85, at K-State 65 (Jan. 14, 2023; Manhattan, Kan.)

K-State suffered its third straight loss and second straight at home, as Texas Tech secured an 85-65 victory over the Wildcats on Saturday.

The Wildcats shot below 40 percent as a team for the fourth time this season in five Big 12 games.

Brylee Glenn scored a career-high 24 points while Serena Sundel 11 points added and Sarah Shematsi counted 10.

K-State attacks the paint

Despite the absence of 2022 All-American center Ayoka Lee the Wildcats keep finding buckets in the paint.

Kansas State has recorded 548 points in court (30.4 ppg) this season, including a high of 48 against Oklahoma State on January 4. The Wildcats have scored 30 or more paint points in nine games this season.

Last season, K-State scored 1,044 points in the paint (31.6 ppg), representing 47.9 percent of their total points total. The Wildcats recorded 40 or more points in the paint in nine games. The Wildcats held the lead in court in 20 games (15-5).

The 1,044 points in the paint last season was the second highest in the Jeff Mittie era. K-State’s percentage of total points at 47.9 percent is the third highest in the Mittie era.

Under Mittie, K-State has scored 900 or more points in the paint in seven of its eight seasons, including a high of 1,064 points (31.3 ppg) during the 2016-17 season.

Cats Cash In at the Charity Stripe

Kansas State continues to earn trips to the free throw line, which is a trend during head coaching Jeff Mittie time at K-State.

The Wildcats are shooting 77.3 percent (290 of 375) from the foul line this season. K-State has scored 22.1 percent of its points from the foul line this season.

Kansas State ranks third in the Big 12 and is 26th in the nation for free throw percentage.

K-State has shot 80.0 percent or more from the line (5-2) seven times this season, including a high of 94.7 percent (18-of-19) against South Dakota State on Dec. 10.

The Wildcats have made 20 or more free throws in a game four times this season.

Against Northern Arizona on November 25, the Wildcats made a season-high 28 free throws and attempted 39 freebies. The 39 tries were the most in the Mittie era and the most since K-State made 41 tries against Colorado on January 13, 1990.

The 28 foul shots made were the most since K-State made 29 against TCU on March 1, 2021.

Last season, K-State shot 420-of-551 (.762) from the foul line. K-State receives 19.3 percent of its points total from the charity stripe.

K-State’s free throw percentage of 76.2 percent set a school record for team free throw percentage in a single season.

The Wildcats ranked second in the Big 12 and 27th in the nation for free throw percentage and second in league games (.765).

This was the seventh season under Mittie in which K-State made 350 or more free throws in a season with a high of 462 in the 2016–17 season. K-State’s 420 free throws this season are the most since the 2018-19 season (424).

The Wildcats made 80.0 percent or more of their free throws in a game 14 times last season (11-3). K-State had more free throw attempts than its opponents in 16 games (12-4).

Glenn finds the range

Jaylyn Glenn remains a perimeter threat to K-State.

The guard from Kansas City, Missouri, is shooting 35-of-106 (.330) from 3-point range this season. She ranks 10th in the Big 12 in 3-point field goals per game (1.94).

She has 22 career games with two or more connections from a 3-point range, including four games with four or more. This season, she has played 12 games with two or more long-range connections, including a season-high four against Northern Arizona on Nov. 25 and at Iowa State on Jan. 11.

Glenn is the 15th player in program history and the seventh in the Jeff Mittie era to count 75 or more career 3-point field goals and 80 or more career steals.

A season ago, Glenn was second on the team in 3-point field goals made (42) and 3-point field goal percentage (.302).

At West Virginia on January 8, Glenn hit a career-high six 3-pointers on a career-high 11 attempts.

Glenn was the first K-State freshman since then Rachel Ranke on February 26, 2018 at Texas Tech for making six 3-pointers in a game. Glenn’s six connections were the most by a Wildcat since Sydney Goodson made six in Oklahoma on March 7, 2021.

