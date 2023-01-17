Sports
The $116 million broadcast deal will be a game-changer for women’s cricket
Amid the growing importance of women’s cricket, underscored by the unforgettable 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup Final between Australia and India in front of 85,000 fans at the MCG, it was only a matter of time before India’s money-rich governing body got deadly serious.
Ahead of the launch of the first Women’s Indian Premier League in March, Viacom will pay 18 Indian rupees 9.51 billion ($116 million) for the media rights over the next five years. The value per game is about $1 million.
Disney Star, Sony and Zee were among other broadcasters in a closed bid auction in Mumbai, according to reports in India. It is reportedly the third largest deal for a women’s sports league after the WNBA and England’s Women’s Super League.
“This is huge for women’s cricket. Bidding for media rights for women’s cricket after payment is another historic mandate,” said Indian cricket boss Jay Shah.
“It is a big and decisive step for women’s cricket empowerment in India, which will ensure participation of women of all ages.”
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
With a more committed approach from managers amid serious investment, it is undoubtedly a significant moment for women’s cricket in India and abroad. If India, who until recently have been traditionally reluctant to women’s cricket, are truly committed, there should be a ripple effect given their undisputed clout in the world of cricket.
Women’s cricket developed much faster in Australia and England – countries that had long dominated the field amid professionalization – but South Asian countries, for reasons that can be complex and cultural, have been further held back.
However, India took steps in 2018 by launching a three-team Women’s T20 Challenge alongside the money-guzzling men’s IPL. But it wasn’t quite enough and paled in comparison to Australia’s successful Women’s Big Bash League, with the country’s centrally contracted players earning around $130,000 a year, making them the highest paid female athletes in Australia.
With India showing improvement on the pitch amid a global surge in women’s sports, there was pressure on Indian administrators to establish a women’s equivalent of the IPL.
And they’ve responded with a five-team, 20-game women’s IPL. A salary cap could be about $4 million per team, which would be significantly more than the WBBL.
Like the IPL, it would almost certainly attract the world’s best players and cause a standstill in the calendar.
The introduction of the Women’s IPL will forever change the landscape of women’s cricket worldwide, said Australian spinner Jess Jonassen, who empathetically raised her hand to participate in the inaugural edition.
If the women’s IPL can get anywhere near what the men’s IPL is, then it will change the lives of many female cricketers.
It puts the game on the map even more. A real path is starting to shine through in our own country.
As Jonassen points out, it could well lead to a revival of interest in girls coming through the ranks, particularly in South Asia. Talent is obvious in these cricket-crazy parts of the world, but lack of funding has long been a curse.
Jonassen was part of Australia’s eight-wicket ODI beating against Pakistan on Monday, who are still winless against the women’s cricket superpower. They have the makings of a decent side, but the wave of professionalism was evident in the teams.
However, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced a four-team T20 women’s league late last year, which was originally intended to run alongside the upcoming men’s Pakistan Super League, but is likely to be held separately later in the year.
“A women’s PSL will be huge in the development of women’s cricket and will be a great product,” PSL boss Ramis Raja told me in October.
With the emergence of major new leagues amid a bucketful of cash, women’s cricket is set to gain significant strength in South Asia’s sports hotbed, in what is undoubtedly the start of a whole new exciting landscape.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/tristanlavalette/2023/01/17/the-116-million-broadcast-deal-set-to-be-a-game-changer-for-womens-cricket/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The $116 million broadcast deal will be a game-changer for women’s cricket
- iPhone 15 Ultra price news: iPhone 15 Ultra price leaked! Cost and other details here
- Does Birth Control Affect Fertility? – Cleveland Clinic
- The water utility is fined 560,170 ALL after pouring sewage into the river
- A 10-minute scan to detect and treat the most common causes of high blood pressure
- Agnipath Schematic: Agniveer Game Changer, Forces Will Become Tech-Savvy: PM Modi
- K-State will visit Baylor on Wednesday
- 35 families affected by the earthquake in Klos – Albanian Daily News
- Chinese Foreign Ministry welcomes visit of US Secretary Blinken
- Giving directives to governors, mayors and Forkopimda across Indonesia, President Joko Widodo reminds that the threat of inflation in 2023 must be muted
- Fighting Tanishka settles for silver | Bangalore news
- LG Energy Solution and Hanwha in US Energy Storage Battery Partnership