The $116 million broadcast deal will be a game-changer for women’s cricket

Women’s cricket is about to be transformed with the approaching Women’s Indian Premier League (Photo by … [+] Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Getty Images

Amid the growing importance of women’s cricket, underscored by the unforgettable 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup Final between Australia and India in front of 85,000 fans at the MCG, it was only a matter of time before India’s money-rich governing body got deadly serious.

Ahead of the launch of the first Women’s Indian Premier League in March, Viacom will pay 18 Indian rupees 9.51 billion ($116 million) for the media rights over the next five years. The value per game is about $1 million.

Disney Star, Sony and Zee were among other broadcasters in a closed bid auction in Mumbai, according to reports in India. It is reportedly the third largest deal for a women’s sports league after the WNBA and England’s Women’s Super League.

“This is huge for women’s cricket. Bidding for media rights for women’s cricket after payment is another historic mandate,” said Indian cricket boss Jay Shah.

“It is a big and decisive step for women’s cricket empowerment in India, which will ensure participation of women of all ages.”

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

With a more committed approach from managers amid serious investment, it is undoubtedly a significant moment for women’s cricket in India and abroad. If India, who until recently have been traditionally reluctant to women’s cricket, are truly committed, there should be a ripple effect given their undisputed clout in the world of cricket.

Women’s cricket developed much faster in Australia and England – countries that had long dominated the field amid professionalization – but South Asian countries, for reasons that can be complex and cultural, have been further held back.

However, India took steps in 2018 by launching a three-team Women’s T20 Challenge alongside the money-guzzling men’s IPL. But it wasn’t quite enough and paled in comparison to Australia’s successful Women’s Big Bash League, with the country’s centrally contracted players earning around $130,000 a year, making them the highest paid female athletes in Australia.

Australia’s best players get paid well (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images) Getty Images

With India showing improvement on the pitch amid a global surge in women’s sports, there was pressure on Indian administrators to establish a women’s equivalent of the IPL.

And they’ve responded with a five-team, 20-game women’s IPL. A salary cap could be about $4 million per team, which would be significantly more than the WBBL.

Like the IPL, it would almost certainly attract the world’s best players and cause a standstill in the calendar.

The introduction of the Women’s IPL will forever change the landscape of women’s cricket worldwide, said Australian spinner Jess Jonassen, who empathetically raised her hand to participate in the inaugural edition.

If the women’s IPL can get anywhere near what the men’s IPL is, then it will change the lives of many female cricketers.

It puts the game on the map even more. A real path is starting to shine through in our own country.

Jess Jonassen was eager to compete in the women’s IPL (Photo by Albert Perez – CA/Cricket Australia via … [+] Getty Images) Cricket Australia via Getty Images

As Jonassen points out, it could well lead to a revival of interest in girls coming through the ranks, particularly in South Asia. Talent is obvious in these cricket-crazy parts of the world, but lack of funding has long been a curse.

Jonassen was part of Australia’s eight-wicket ODI beating against Pakistan on Monday, who are still winless against the women’s cricket superpower. They have the makings of a decent side, but the wave of professionalism was evident in the teams.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced a four-team T20 women’s league late last year, which was originally intended to run alongside the upcoming men’s Pakistan Super League, but is likely to be held separately later in the year.

“A women’s PSL will be huge in the development of women’s cricket and will be a great product,” PSL boss Ramis Raja told me in October.

With the emergence of major new leagues amid a bucketful of cash, women’s cricket is set to gain significant strength in South Asia’s sports hotbed, in what is undoubtedly the start of a whole new exciting landscape.