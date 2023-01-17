Dilling takes fifth in Alpine Combined at WUG





LAKE PLACID, NY Sophomore Jacob Dillen used the third-fastest slalom run to move up from 15th to a final position of fifth in the Alpine Combined position Monday at World University Games. Dilling sat in 15th after Sunday’s Super-G race and then ran the slalom run in 45.69, third fastest in the field, moving up 10 places to fifth in the final placings for the Alpine Combined- League. freshman Jack Reich who sat 18th after the Super-G race moved up four places to finish 14th with the 19th fastest slalom time in the field. After Race Monday, the World University Games are halfway through. The current alpine schedule consists of medal events each of the next five days. On the cross country there are four more medal events that will take place over the next six days. alpine scheme Tuesday 17 January Women’s Giant Slalom

Wednesday, January 18 Men’s Giant Slalom

Thursday January 19 Mixed Team Parallel

Friday 20 January Women’s slalom

Saturday, January 21 Men’s Slalom Scandinavian scheme Tuesday January 17 5 km Women and 10 km Men Classic (Interval start)

Wednesday, January 18 Women’s 5K and Men’s 10K Freestyle Pursuit

Friday 20 January 3x5K Women and 4×7.5K Men Relay

Sunday 22 January 15 km freestyle women and 30 km men (mass start) After the World University Games are over, racing will return to the college circuit with alpine teams competing in the Westminster Invitational January 26-27 at Snowbird and then heading to Bozeman to complete the January 30-31 Montana State Invitational. CU’s Spencer James Nelson Memorial Invitational will then open in February in Steamboat Springs (February 3-4, Nordic) and Eldora (February 9-10, Alpine).

