Matt Renshaw stuns cricket world in ‘ridiculous’ last ball moment in BBL





Matt Renshaw hit a boundary off the last ball as the Brisbane Heat beat the Melbourne Stars. Image: Fox Sports/Getty Matt Renshaw has left cricket fans in a frenzy after an incredible ramp shot for four at the Brisbane Heat’s BBL clash with the Melbourne Stars on the last ball. Chasing 160 for victory on Monday night, the Heat needed nine runs from the final. They still needed four from the last ball of the innings when Renshaw produced a stunning shot over a fine leg that trickled to the boundary, narrowly avoiding the Stars fielders. Renshaw finished on 90, not off just 56 balls. ‘INAPPROPRIATE’: David Warner and Matthew Wade in physical clash ‘INCORRECT’: Cricket world rages over ‘ridiculous’ Big Bash rule “I was trying to get the absolute top of the first five and that didn’t work, so Matty Kuhnemann, the left arm orthodox (bowler), came down and told me to step it up,” Renshaw said. “It’s his go-to shot and luckily it paid off. I knew I had it pretty good and luckily it just rolled over that rope.” Fox Sports commentator Mark Howard said: A piece of genius from Matt Renshaw, he’s cooked but he’s doing the job for the Brisbane Heat in a classic at the MCG. Adam Gilchrist added: He had just been caught trying to top it in the final, he felt the game slipping away. “He was in charge throughout the innings and was behind the wheel of this chase but he had just lost his form. But to his credit and this is the maturity he has found in his life, in his cricket for a few take a deep breath and have a game plan And he executed it to perfection Well played Matthew Renshaw you just kept your franchise alive in BBL12. Renshaw got two lifelines in his unbeaten run, first dropped on 47 by Clint Hinchliffe in depth. He also avoided going out on 63 when Adam Zampa failed to catch Nathan Coulter-Nile’s off-target roll. “When you think about things like that, we probably could have killed the game, but those things happen,” said Stars batsman Nick Larkin. “Guys are trying their best out there and unfortunately sometimes the catches don’t stick and the suckers don’t hit the stumps. It was probably great cricket to watch (at the end) but it was heartbreaking to be involved.” Story continues Matthew Renshaw celebrates with Matt Kuhnemann after the Brisbane Heat’s victory over the Melbourne Stars in the BBL. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images) Matt Renshaw’s heroics in Brisbane Heat victory Renshaw combined with Jimmy Peirson (22 off 18 balls) in a 66-run knock that gave the Heat victory. The batter, who was recently recalled to the Aussie Test side hit six fours and four sixes in his innings after five years. The Heat’s win could be crucial in BBL 12, moving them to fourth place to one win from the Adelaide Strikers. It improved the Heat’s overall record to 4-6-1, while the Stars (3-9) are out of the Finals mix in last spot on the ladder. It also came despite test stars Usman Khawaja (14) and Marnus Labuschagne (six) failing with the bat. Michael Neser took the Heat 4-25 and was outstanding on the power play and power surge. He scored 3-11 in three overs with fielding restrictions. with AAP click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and latest stories from Australia and around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/matt-renshaw-stuns-cricket-world-in-ridiculous-final-ball-moment-in-bbl-000037544.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos