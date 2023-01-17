Sports
2 YOUR Football Position Battles that stand out above the rest
Wide receiver Rome Odunze is back, meaning the University of Washington football team will have to replace eight starting players this spring. Four on each side of the ball.
Three potential replacements seem pretty straightforward by inserting a few players who are former Husky starters and one-time All-Pac-12 selections, plus a full-fledged Oklahoma State starter moving in.
They are linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, Edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad.
Add another 13-touchdown scorer running back in Cam Davis, provided he can hold off Mississippi State transfer Dillon Johnson.
Two other positions appear to have leaders in the clubhouse at the UW offensive guards, where the leading candidates are Nate Kalepo and Geirean Hatchett.
Kalepo was a starter for nearly a third of last season, while Hatchett was heavily used and primed for work, much as fellow 2020 classmate Roger Rosengarten was cultivated for offensive tackle coming in last season.
While anything can happen when finalizing a Husky lineup, we only see two spots shrouded in mystery, one on each side of the ball if not one in front and one all the way back – center and strong safety.
Two and a half months before the Huskies emerge from the weight room and reconvene with 30 days of jump ball, here’s a look at what’s ultimately the best position for offense and defense:
Centre
Top Candidates: Matteo Mele, Landon Hatchett.
Other options: Parker Brailsford, Owen Prentice.
Remark: Usually, the Huskies look for a long-term solution to this position, with past Coleman Shelton, Nick Harris and Luke Wattenberg starting at least two seasons each. However, Corey Luciano, the most recent first-team player, was a one-off. In Mele and Hatchett, this is what the UW coaching staff is all about: choosing another stopgap or settling for a franchise player. A sixth-year senior, the 6-foot-6, 300-pound Mele certainly deserves a close look at this feature. At the same time, during the program he held the No. 1 job only once in 56 games. All indications are that the 6-foot-3, 300-pound Hatchett won’t take long to hit the field, similar to Harris, who started as a freshman while Shelton and Wattenberg became line starters as freshmen.
Scroll to Continue
Winner: Hatchett. UW coach Kalen DeBoer has already said that this kid will become “a real animal” as an interior lineman. He is athletic, confident and physically developed. Mele could be just as reliable as Luciano. Hatchett is better than reliable.
Strong security
Top Candidates: Tristan Dunn, Julius Irvin.
Other options: Vince Nunley, Vincent Holmes.
Remark: The Husky coaching staff really struggled not to use Dunn too much; in fact, he played in five games, but was not charged for a season of eligibility because the NCAA made the bowl game a free pass for all. At 6-foot-4 and 186 pounds, Dunn has tremendous size for a defensive back, plays physical and saw time with games on the line. Irvin, a sixth-year senior, is also a ready option. He played in 30 UW games, starting six, two at safety and four at cornerback last fall before losing to a season-ending injury. His coaches were impressed with his ability to play corners on the fly, especially against Michigan State when he had an interception and a pass breakup. He can play both.
Winner: thin. He looks to exude star quality and could be a long-term starter replacing Alex Cook. He deserved a chance to play with a questionable outcome at Arizona State, in the Apple Cup against Washington State and in the Alamo Bowl against Texas.
Visit si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories – as as soon as they are published.
Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.
Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12
Follow Dan Raley from Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3
If you have a question, message me on Facebook or Twitter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/washington/football/2-uw-football-position-battles-that-stand-out-above-rest
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 2 YOUR Football Position Battles that stand out above the rest
- Nokia T21 tablet launches with up to 3-day battery: price starts at 17,999
- Matt Renshaw stuns cricket world in ‘ridiculous’ last ball moment in BBL
- The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is the first ever hybrid Corvette.
- The future capital of Indonesia: utopia or environmental danger?
- Dilling takes fifth in Alpine Combined at WUG
- Vanderbilt Men’s Tennis | Great effort against the 49ers
- Stress-resistant cells promote tumorigenesis in pancreatic cancer
- “Guns, guns and guns”: Zelensky’s top aide on what Ukraine really needs
- Lab-grown eye cells can treat blindness
- New facility impresses CBS Sports analyst
- Ask other countries, is there anyone who is as total as us?