2 YOUR Football Position Battles that stand out above the rest

Wide receiver Rome Odunze is back, meaning the University of Washington football team will have to replace eight starting players this spring. Four on each side of the ball.

Three potential replacements seem pretty straightforward by inserting a few players who are former Husky starters and one-time All-Pac-12 selections, plus a full-fledged Oklahoma State starter moving in.

They are linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, Edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad.

Add another 13-touchdown scorer running back in Cam Davis, provided he can hold off Mississippi State transfer Dillon Johnson.

Two other positions appear to have leaders in the clubhouse at the UW offensive guards, where the leading candidates are Nate Kalepo and Geirean Hatchett.

Kalepo was a starter for nearly a third of last season, while Hatchett was heavily used and primed for work, much as fellow 2020 classmate Roger Rosengarten was cultivated for offensive tackle coming in last season.

While anything can happen when finalizing a Husky lineup, we only see two spots shrouded in mystery, one on each side of the ball if not one in front and one all the way back – center and strong safety.

Two and a half months before the Huskies emerge from the weight room and reconvene with 30 days of jump ball, here’s a look at what’s ultimately the best position for offense and defense:

Centre

Top Candidates: Matteo Mele, Landon Hatchett.

Other options: Parker Brailsford, Owen Prentice.

Remark: Usually, the Huskies look for a long-term solution to this position, with past Coleman Shelton, Nick Harris and Luke Wattenberg starting at least two seasons each. However, Corey Luciano, the most recent first-team player, was a one-off. In Mele and Hatchett, this is what the UW coaching staff is all about: choosing another stopgap or settling for a franchise player. A sixth-year senior, the 6-foot-6, 300-pound Mele certainly deserves a close look at this feature. At the same time, during the program he held the No. 1 job only once in 56 games. All indications are that the 6-foot-3, 300-pound Hatchett won’t take long to hit the field, similar to Harris, who started as a freshman while Shelton and Wattenberg became line starters as freshmen.

Scroll to Continue

Winner: Hatchett. UW coach Kalen DeBoer has already said that this kid will become “a real animal” as an interior lineman. He is athletic, confident and physically developed. Mele could be just as reliable as Luciano. Hatchett is better than reliable.

Strong security

Top Candidates: Tristan Dunn, Julius Irvin.

Other options: Vince Nunley, Vincent Holmes.

Remark: The Husky coaching staff really struggled not to use Dunn too much; in fact, he played in five games, but was not charged for a season of eligibility because the NCAA made the bowl game a free pass for all. At 6-foot-4 and 186 pounds, Dunn has tremendous size for a defensive back, plays physical and saw time with games on the line. Irvin, a sixth-year senior, is also a ready option. He played in 30 UW games, starting six, two at safety and four at cornerback last fall before losing to a season-ending injury. His coaches were impressed with his ability to play corners on the fly, especially against Michigan State when he had an interception and a pass breakup. He can play both.

Winner: thin. He looks to exude star quality and could be a long-term starter replacing Alex Cook. He deserved a chance to play with a questionable outcome at Arizona State, in the Apple Cup against Washington State and in the Alamo Bowl against Texas.

