Australian Open bans Russian and Belarusian flags after ‘incident’





MELBOURNE, Australia – Tennis Australia banned Russian and Belarusian flags at the Australian Open after a Russian flag sparked controversy during Monday’s first-round match between Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl and Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova. “Flags of Russia and Belarus are banned in place at the Australian Open,” Tennis Australia said in a statement on Tuesday. “Our initial policy was that fans could bring them in but were not allowed to use them to cause a disturbance. Yesterday we had an incident where a flag was placed on the track. “The ban is effective immediately. We will continue to work with the players and our fans to create the best possible environment to enjoy tennis.” The red, white and blue striped Russian flag hung from a fence behind Court 14 in Melbourne Park on Monday afternoon. Baindl eventually won the match in three sets to advance to the second round of the tournament. A Russian flag hung from a fence behind Court 14 during the first round of the match between Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova and Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl. AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake The act angered Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, who called on Tennis Australia to ban the flag at the tournament. “I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl’s Australian Open match today,” said Myroshnychenko. wrote on Twitter. “I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its neutral flag policy.” I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl’s match at the Australian Open today. I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its “neutral flag” policy. @TennisAustralia @Australian Open pic.twitter.com/zw8pLN4FIF Vasyl Myroshnychenko (@AmbVasyl) January 16, 2023 Another Russian flag was presented to Russian player Daniil Medvedev to sign after his 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Marcos Giron at the Rod Laver Arena on Monday night. Russian and Belarusian players can compete in this year’s Australian Open, but they cannot do so under their flag or their country’s name – a common practice in world sport since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Last year, players from these countries were barred from participating in Wimbledon, forcing the sport’s governing bodies to strip the tournament of its ranking points. Editors’ Picks 2 Related Asked about the new flag ban, Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka said after her first-round victory on Tuesday that she would prefer politics and sport to be kept separate, but she understands Tennis Australia’s decision. “I mean, if everyone feels better that way, then it’s okay,” said Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist seeded No. 5 at Melbourne Park. “I can’t control it. What can I say? They did it. OKAY. No flags? No flags.” On Monday, Ukraine’s second-ranked player Marta Kostyuk claimed she would not shake hands with players from Russia or Belarus because she felt they had not done enough to speak out against the invasion of her country. “I don’t really talk to anyone,” Kostyuk said of her Russian and Belarusian peers. I barely say hi to them. “I haven’t changed about the war and everything that’s going on, on tour. Because people who just say they don’t want war, it makes us [Ukraine] sounds like we want war. It is clear that we do not want the war either.” The Associated Press contributed to this story.

