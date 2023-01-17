Cricket fan who vowed not to marry until Kohli scores his 71st century gets best ‘wedding gift’

All cricket fans have been waiting for Indian cricket star Virat Kohli to score his 71st century. However, one fan took a step forward when he decided not to get married before seeing his favorite cricketer reach the three-figure mark. Aman Agarwal, 34, took over his official Twitter account and shared a photo of himself in his wedding attire. I asked for 71st but he scored 74th on my special day,” read the caption. Aman shared a collage of him holding the I Will Not Get Married Till Virat Kohli Scores his 71st placard on one side. side, there is a picture of him wearing a wedding herwani, in front of his TV.

Since uploading, the image has gone viral with over 650,000 views. Salutary moment!!!! Congratulations and may God bless you with a happy married life,” one Twitter user wrote. Another person wrote: A promise was made once and that promise was kept. Shaddi mubarak bhai.”

View the message:

Meanwhile, Vrat Kohli hit an unbeaten 166 to sink Sri Lanka in the third ODI at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Kohlis hundred, his third ODI century in the last four matches, was peppered with 13 fours and 8 towering sixes. While there were many elegant shots in Kohli’s memorable knock, one particular six hit by him has made headlines.

During his whirlwind knock, Kohli hit an MS Dhoni-esque helicopter shot for a huge six. The huge 97m six came on the third delivery of the 44th over of the match, bowled by Sri Lanka’s Kasun Rajitha. Kohli’s amazing shot caused a storm on social media and several videos of the same thing flooded Twitter. A Twitter user shared the video of Kohlis’ monstrous six on the microblogging site. While sharing the funny video, this fan wrote: He ended up saying Mahi Shot. #Mahirat.

