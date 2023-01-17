Ed Reed, the new coach of B-CU Football, apologizes after vulgar tirade





Bethune-Cookman’s new football coach Ed Reed apologized Monday after releasing a series of scathing, profanity videos targeting his new workplace over the weekend. Regarding my social media and comments about the university, staff and other institutions, I would like to sincerely apologize to all BCU staff, students and alumni for my lack of professionalism, Reed said via release via HBCUgameday.com on Monday. My language and tone were unacceptable as a father, coach and leader. My passion for our culture, improvement and establishing our foundation got the best of me and I fell victim while also dealing with detractors on social media. I am fully aware of the hard working people at our school who are also fighting to make things better and financially healthier. I am encouraged by my communication with my AD and our administration and understand that there is work in progress. My passion is about getting better and doing better and that goes for me too. REED-JUVENATED:Hiring Ed Reed creates new buzz around the Bethune-Cookman football program TREND OR TRADITION?Hiring of Ed Reed continues trend in HBCU football, tradition at Bethune-Cookman Reed, a Pro Football Hall of Fame safety and former star for the Miami Hurricanes and Baltimore Ravens, took to Instagram Live Sunday morning and released a series of videos, one of which was filmed as Reed rode a golf cart around B-CU’s football facility . In the video, Reed chided the university about the condition of the complex, saying he and the team were on site to clean up trash. He also claimed that his office had not been cleaned up before his arrival. News of Reeds’ hiring broke on December 27, but no formal introductory press conference has been held and contract details have not yet been released. In Sunday’s video, Reed insinuated he has yet to officially sign, saying “I have to leave, I don’t even have a contract for this.” Reggie Theus, athletic director of Bethune-Cookman, did not respond to a request from the News-Journal for comment. WHAT IS AHEAD OF US?Excitement for now, challenges for Ed Reed, Bethune-Cookman REED RENTED AT BC-U:Hall of Famer Ed Reed will be Bethune-Cookman’s next football coach Reed was hired to replace Terry Sims, who was fired in November after going 38-39 in seven seasons. The Wildcats have finished 2-9 in each of the last two seasons. Reed has been a consultant at his alma mater, Miami, for the past three seasons. His hiring seemed to follow a recent trend of former NFL greats being hired as coaches at HBCUs. Notably, fellow Hall of Famer Deion Sanders went 27-5 in three seasons with Jackson State before accepting a job with Colorado in November. In a separate video filmed in his car on Sunday, Reed alluded to comments made by Sanders in January 2021 in which Sanders also complained about the terms and resources for HBCU football programs. Prime wasn’t wrong about what he said, Reed said in another video released Sunday. I know many HBCUs need help, I’m just here to help first. I see it too clearly. All of our HBCUs need help and they need help because of the people who run it. It’s a broken mentality here.

