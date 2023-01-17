Monday Digest: Heavy Canadian content to kick off Australian Open

It’s time. The Australian Open has arrived.

I hope you don’t value your sleep too much because the first Grand Slam of the season is underway in Melbourne with a large group of Canadians looking to make their mark.

Put that pot of coffee on, here’s what you need to know:

What to watch: Melbourne time

The main draw at the 2023 Australian Open features one of the largest Canadian contingents at a Grand Slam even in recent history, with seven entrants to the singles main draws.

That number has already dwindled to five after two were eliminated on a day one when more than half of the Canadians played, including two facing each other.

Bianca Andreescu, Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime all advanced to the second round with wins on Monday, though Auger-Aliassime did so at the expense of Vasek Pospisil. Rebecca Marino was also eliminated.

In her first round match, Andreescu caused a bit of a stir, but she’s going to have to cause a real stir if she wants to go deep in Melbourne. A potential round three clash with world No. 1 Iga witek looms if Canada’s qualifier were to defeat Cristina Busca in the second round.

Shapovalov meets Taro Daniel in the second round and before facing a potential gauntlet from tenth seed Hubert Hurkacz, No. 7 Daniil Medvedev and No. 1 Rafael Nadal in his next three rounds.

Auger-Aliassime, the sixth seed, will meet Alex Molcan in the second round. In the third round, he could face No. 28 seed Francisco Cerundolo. It is in the same section as No. 11 Cameron Norrie and in the same quarter as No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Novak Djokovic, the men’s title favorite, is in the third quarter of the draw, on the other half of the two Canadians and top seed Nadal. In the semifinals, he could face the No. 2 seed Casper Ruud. The draw was also rocked on Monday by the last-minute withdrawal of Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios.

The other two Canadian women in the main draw, Leylah Annie Fernandez and Katherine Sebov, begin their campaigns Tuesday in Australia (Monday night in Canada) against a pair of French women, Alize Cornet ahead of Fernandez and No. 4 seed Caroline Garcia at Rod Laver Arena ahead of Sebov, making her Grand Slam main-draw debut.

With wins, Fernandez and Sebov would meet in the second round.

Despite the poor early rounds, the two Canadian women in the bottom half of the draw have a slightly easier road if they were to outlive their French opponents (and each other), as the bottom half of the draw isn’t as fraught as the top. including Swiatek, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff. In the bottom half, they face Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka and world No. 2 Ons Jabeur.

Three Canadian women compete in doubles.

Gabriela Dabrowski leads the way as she is seeded third alongside partner Giuliana Olmos. She could face Marino and partner Madison Brengle in the second round.

Fernandez also plays doubles, continuing her partnership with Bethanie Mattek-Sands. They reached the finals in Auckland in week one of the season, playing seventh seed Beatriz Haddad Maia and Shuai Zhang in the first round.

In case you missed it: The Luckiest Losers

From a Canadian perspective, it was a quiet last week before the Australian Open.

Only Rebecca Marino played in the singles main draw and she lost her opening match in Hobart to Anhelina Kalinina.

Gabriela Dabrowski was the second seed in doubles in Adelaide, but she and Giuliana Olmos lost in their opening match.

It was a bad week for the favorites in the ATP events, with Top 10 players Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud, both top seeds at their respective events in Adelaide and Auckland, failing to win.

The only top two to win a game last week was Auckland second seed Cameron Norrie, who reached the final before being upset by 36-year-old Richard Gasquet, whose 16e career title comes nearly 18 years after his first.

Soonwoo Kwon became the first Lucky Loser to win a title in 2023, using a pullout to win the title, defeating second seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round and fourth seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the final.

There was some controversy at the WTA 500 event in Adelaide when neither semifinal was played due to walkovers. Both Veronika Kudermetova and Paula Badosa retired prior to their matches with Belinda Bencic and Daria Kasatkina receiving free passes to the final where Bencic passed Kasatkina losing just two matches.

*(Year-to-date titles/career titles)

Prospect:

As her big sister geared up for the Australian Open, Bianca Jolie Fernandez reached her third career ITF doubles final, reaching the title match at the W15 event in Martinique alongside American Anna Ulyashchenko.

They lost to top seed Jenny Duerst and Fanny Ostlund in the final in a tiebreak.

As Canada’s biggest stars compete in Melbourne this week, there are a handful scattered across ATP Challenger and ITF events.

You can follow the Canadians in action here every week.