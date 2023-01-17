ECU Slotted No. 11 in Preseason D1Baseball Poll





GREENVILLE, NC East Carolina collected its second national ranking Tuesday morning ahead of the 2023 campaign D1Baseball placed the Pirates 11th in the Preseason Top 25 Poll. Three-time American Athletic Conference regular-season defending champion ECU has appeared in the last five D1Baseball polls for the season. The Pirates were ranked number 11 in 2019, number 21 in 2020, number 25 in 2021 and number 12 in 2022. East Carolina is scheduled to play five games against listed squads – three against No. 12 North Carolina and a home and away set with No. 21 NC State. The Pirates are just 31 days away from opening the 2023 season with a three-game home series (February 17-19) against George Washington at Clark-LeClair Stadium. 2023 D1Baseball Top 25 poll LSU Tennessee Stanford Be Miss Texas A&M Wake up Boss Florida Arkansas Oklahoma state Vanderbilt East Carolina North Carolina Maryland Virginia Tech TCU Louisville UCLA southern miss Virginia Alabama NC state Miami south carolina Texas Tech Oregon About East Carolina ECU captured its third consecutive American Athletic Conference season championship in 2022, finishing the campaign with 46 wins – the most since a 47-win campaign in 2019. East Carolina posted a 20–4 record in league games to surpass second place UCF through six games.

The Pirates hosted an NCAA Regional for the fourth straight season, joining Stanford as the only team to do so.

ECU earned the No. 8 national seed, the highest since being the No. 7 national seed in 2001 and hosted a regional in Wilson, NC

The Pirates finished No. 8 in the final 2022 NCAA RPI ranking.

Ninth year head coach Cliff Godwin was named AAC Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his career.

was named AAC Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his career. East Carolina returns the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year and Third-Team All-American RHP Carter Spivey as well as freshman All-America selection and AAC Baseball Championship Most Outstanding Player outfielder Jacob Jenkins Cowart and the 2022 squad leader in outfielder batting average Lane Hoover .

as well as freshman All-America selection and AAC Baseball Championship Most Outstanding Player outfielder and the 2022 squad leader in outfielder batting average . Spivey was selected for the 2023 Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America Second Team on December 19 and was named 2023 Preseason AAC Pitcher of the Year.

Spivey and Jenkins-Cowart were unanimously selected to the 2023 All-AAC Preseason Team.

ECU welcomes six All-AAC honors to this year’s squad: Lane Hoover (first team), Carter Spivey (first team), Cam Clonch (Second Team), Alec Makarewicz (Second team), Garrett Saylor (Second team) and Jacob Starling (Second team).

(first team), (first team), (Second Team), (Second team), (Second team) and (Second team). The Pirates finished in the top 40 nationally in 12 statistical categories in 2022, ECU placed third among NCAA Division I teams in both fielding percentage and sacrifice flies.

East Carolina is the only team in the nation to have won 40 games over the past four seasons, hosted four consecutive NCAA Regionals, and played in three consecutive NCAA Super Regionals.

ECU debuted at number 22 on D1Baseball’s recently released Top 100 Collegiate Baseball Programs.

