NFLer has a message for ‘the undersized kid living in Nebraska’





Despite playing his high school prom in nearby Bellevue West, Cade Johnson was never on the Nebraska football team. Considering he only ranks 5-foot-10 on the Seattle Seahawks roster, it’s not a total surprise why the Huskers didn’t offer him. In fact, not only did Cade Johnson not deserve an offer from the Nebraska football team. He also received no offer from FBS schools. The only high-level schools to come calling were South Dakota and South Dakota State. Now the Seahawks recipient has a message for the next kid to come out of their home state. A day after the wide receiver caught three passes in the wild card round against the San Francisco 49ers, Johnson took to Twitter with a bit of an inspirational message for all those kids hoping to join the Nebraska football team. And an inspiring message, even if they can’t. “This is for the undersized kid living in Nebraska,” the tweet began. “The one who has been written off all his life. If you have a dream to achieve, don’t stop and never let anyone tell you who you can be. Sky is the limit if you believe in yourself and God given abilities. See you next year SEA.” This is for the undersized kid living in Nebraska, the one who’s been written off his whole life. If you have a dream to achieve, don’t stop and never let anyone tell you who you can be. Sky is the limit if you believe in yourself and God given abilities. See you next year SEA. #Go for it Hawks pic.twitter.com/Ki0hCNdRO0 — Cade Johnson (@cade_johnson) January 15, 2023 Johnson didn’t have a great year for the Seahawks this year. But as the year went on, he started getting more playing time. And he played in arguably Seattle’s biggest games of the season, as he had two catches for 21 yards in his team’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams. And then three catches in the playoff game. His path to the NFL is interesting. After not getting any big offers from high school and moving to the state of South Dakota, he was a standout. He had 72 catches for 1,222 yards and eight touchdowns. Once he did, Nebraska football-level schools came along. Minnesota, Texas, Florida State and Penn State were chasing him the hardest, but he decided he didn’t want to hurt any chance of going to the NFL. So instead he sat out the COVID season and targeted the pros. Then he got the call from Pete Caroll and the rest is history. It’s pretty clear that Johnson wants to make sure Nebraska state football players understand that even if the Huskers don’t come calling, there is a path to chasing their dreams.

