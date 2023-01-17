No. 5 women’s tennis open double head spring slate for home use





COLLEGE STATION, Texas The No. 5 Texas A&M women’s tennis team opens the spring season on Tuesday, January 17 with a doubleheader against Houston and Prairie View A&M. The team is very excited about the season opener, said head coach Mark Weaver. Our preparation has been exceptional and we are looking forward to starting this season. A&M looks set to build on last season’s success, as the Aggies secured the SEC regular season title with a perfect 13-0 record. The Aggies doubled down during the SEC Tournament, winning all three games, including sweeping Georgia 4-0 in the Finals after the Bulldogs defeated A&M in the Finals last year. To close out the season, A&M advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament for the first time under Coach Weaver, but fell to No. 2 Oklahoma 3–4 in a battle. Maroon & Whites’ fall was highlighted by No. 9 Mary Stoiana qualifying for the ITA Fall Championships in San Diego, California. In the opening round, she beat UNLV’s Molly Helgesson 6-3, 6-1. In the second round, Stoiana followed up with another win against Oklahoma’s Julia Garcia Ruiz 6-2, 6-4, but her run ended in the quarterfinals when she was defeated by UNC’s No. 1 Fiona Crawley 6-3, 6- 3. The Aggies ended the fall with more than half of their returners in the ITA singles rankings, including No. 9 Stoiana, No. 51 Jayci Goldsmith, No. 79 Gianna Pielet, and No. 105 Jeanette Mireles. In doubles, A&M added three ranked pairs, No. 23 Goldsmith and Stoiana, No. 42 Goldsmith and Carson Branstein, and finally No. 43 Pielet and Mireles. After a successful 2021-22 campaign, the Aggies were picked by the league’s coaches to finish top of the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies take on Houston with the first serve scheduled for noon at the Mitchell Tennis Center, followed by a 4:30 p.m. game against Prairie View A&M. 12TH MAN REWARDS 12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing next to the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating home field advantage for our student-athletes and coaches. The more events you attend, the more points you get. Those points can be redeemed for various items through the online Giveaway Store. Register in the 12th Man Mobile app today to earn 20 points during the match. FOLLOW THE AGGIES Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team Facebook, Instagramand on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN. Copyright 2023KBTX. All rights reserved.

