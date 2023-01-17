‘T20 is like fast food; it’s not cricket

“It is not right for batters to steal two or three yards and then let bowlers go a little too far and get a free hit. I know people want to see sixes and fours, but even if you’re a real cricket fan, you want to see bat-and-ball competition and not just one-sided games.’

IMAGE: West Indian great Gordon Greenidge (2nd from left) rides the Delhi Metro for a promotional event. Greenidge says ‘let’s not ban Test Cricket.’ Photo: PTI

Part of the golden era of West Indies cricket in the 1970s and 1980s, Gordon Greenidge still “only watches Tests” as he has not yet warmed up to the popping nature of the T20 version.

On a whirlwind journey through the national capital, the 71-year-old arrived at the Feroz Shah Kotla from Delhi’s Terminal 3 on Delhi Metro. The bat production company that invited Greenidge to a promotional event took into account the heavy traffic due to a political event.

You can be sure that late afternoon subway travelers would hardly have recognized the man whose square cuts were fiercest and still remembered by contemporaries.

“I’m not criticizing T20, but it’s not my game. Yes, it’s there and it will stay. It’s exciting, then there’s fun. When you go to a game you want to enjoy it. Yes, it’s good to watch but it’s not a game I watch regularly.

“I’m the test match person, and I always have been. So it’s not a criticism, it’s my personal opinion,” Greenidge said during his short but eventful media interaction.

For a purist, with 19 test hundreds and 30 international tons in total, he opined that the T20 is purely a “spectator sport” and not that of a cricketer.

So ODIs would become less relevant with the passage of time.

“Honestly, personally I wouldn’t want 50 overs to be replaced by T20 cricket. I believe T20 is purely a spectator sport and not a cricket sport. To me it’s like fast food. Test match is the real cricket 50 overs is like half way through, 20 overs and now it’s 10 overs.

“Where do you go from here. 2 overs, 1 over?” he asked sarcastically.

For Greenidge, the main concern is the most pristine form of cricket: Tests.

“Let’s keep cricket alive, but please don’t ban Test cricket. That’s the Test and real cricket we’re here for or we’ve all grown up with.”

But Greenidge also fully understands the viewer’s connection to the shortest format.

“We want to see as much excitement in cricket as possible in a day’s game. Where you can work all day and then go to a match in the evening, bring your family, it’s great, but it’s purely for spectators.” pleasure.”

I don’t watch Windies cricket anymore

When asked by PTI about the decline of the West Indies cricket team, his answer was sharp and curt.

“It used to hurt me, but it doesn’t hurt me anymore. Because I don’t watch cricket anymore. Only if it’s Test cricket or a young player I’ve heard about, been talked about, would I try to go alone and see those player and make my own judgement. But I don’t go to the arena to watch cricket as a rule. Especially T20s.”

It’s not a nice feeling to be wheeled out on the attacker’s end to back up

The cricketing world is polarized over a bowler running out on a non-striker for going too far back. ‘Mankading’, the term coined by the Australians in 1948 after Indian legend Vinoo Mankad knocked out batsman Bill Brown, remains a touchy subject.

While he doesn’t like the manner of firing because there’s no skill involved, Greenidge wants all stakeholders of the game to get a nuanced view.

“I suppose it’s not a pleasant way for a batsman to lose his wicket. Some will say it’s not in the spirit of the game, but then I’ll say if a batsman steals two or three yards, that’s stealing , So what do you do?” you do?”

“It is said that you can inform the umpire when this happens and if it continues then I think you should break the stumps and get the batsman out. But that doesn’t happen very often. Cricket, I think most of the time, is played by the rules. Sometimes it is broken.”

Greendige also feels for the bowlers as they are penalized for step over.

“It’s not right for batters to steal two or three yards and then outrun bowlers a little bit and get a free hit. I know people want to see sixes and fours, but even if you’re a real cricket fan you want see competition between bat and ball and not just one-sided games.

“So I expect some legislative changes or amendments in the near future to curb this sort of thing,” he concluded.