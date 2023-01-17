LSU leads the D1Baseball preseason Top 25 ranking for the first time





(Editor’s note: The following article was first published on D1Baseball.Use code Save23for a discounted subscription.) LSU is ranked No. 1 in the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 for the first time in its nine-year history. The Tigers are ranked in all nine D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 rankings, and this is their sixth preseason top 10 appearance, with their previous high ranking in 2019 (No. 2). After finishing second in the Hattiesburg Regional a year ago, LSU boosted its roster by bringing in both the nation’s No. 1 ranked group of transfers and the nation’s No. 1 ranked freshman class, creating a returning core was strengthened which was already well stocked with talent. Fellow SEC clubs Tennessee (No. 2), Ole Miss (No. 4) and Texas A&M (No. 5) join LSU in the top five. The Volunteers won 57 games a year ago, but got one win for Omaha, while the Rebels won their first College World Series and the Aggies reached the last four of college baseball. No. No. 7 Florida, No. 8 Arkansas, and No. 10 Vanderbilt give the SEC seven teams in the top 10. No. 20 Alabama and No. 23 South Carolina bring the total number of SEC teams in the rankings to nine, tying all conferences. Stanford, who has back-to-back CWS appearances, leads three Pac-12 teams and comes in at No. 3. UCLA is No. 17 and Oregon checks in at No. 25. No. 6 Wake Forest heads a group of seven ACC teams in the Top 25. No. 12 North Carolina, No. 14 Virginia Tech, No. 16 Louisville, No. 19 Virginia, No. 21 NC State and No. 22 Miami join the Demon Deacons in the rankings. Oklahoma State ranks ninth and is the top Big 12 team in the rankings, followed by No. 15 TCU and No. 24 Texas Tech. IMPACT TRANSFERS: The top 50 transfers in college baseball Other Top 25 teams include No. 11 East Carolina (American Athletic Conference), No. 13 Maryland (Big Ten), and No. 18 Southern Miss (Sun Belt), all of which hosted regional games last year, each featuring the Pirates and Golden Eagles progress to supers. D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Rank Team 2022 record final ranking for 2022 1 LSU 40-22 25 2 Tennessee 57-9 9 3 Stanford 47-18 5 4 Be Miss 42-23 1 5 Texas A&M 44-20 3 6 Wake up Boss 41-19-1 NO 7 Florida 42-24 21 8 Arkansas 46-21 4 9 Oklahoma state 42-22 17 10 Vanderbilt 39-23 NO 11 East Carolina 46-21 13 12 North Carolina 42-22 14 13 Maryland 48-14 18 14 Virginia Tech 45-14 11 15 TCU 38-22 23 16 Louisville 42-21-1 12 17 UCLA 40-24 22 18 southern miss 47-19 15 19 Virginia 39-19 NO 20 Alabama 31-27 NO 21 NC state 36-21 NO 22 Miami 40-20 20 23 south carolina 27-28 NO 24 Texas Tech 39-22 24 25 Oregon 36-25 NO

