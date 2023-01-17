South African Dewald Brevis may be getting a Warner-esque introduction to international cricket





Former under-19 coach Shukri Conrad, who captained the age group team at the 2022 World Cup where Brevis was the top scorer, and former Central Stags coach Rob Walter, were announced as South Africa’s new red and white and ball coaches respectively both would like to accelerate young talent with Brevis as top of mind. He has become the most talked about batsman in South Africa, especially when he hit 162 runs off 57 balls in a T20 domestic match in October, a week before the men’s national side failed to chase 159 in a T20 World he had to win. Cup match against the Netherlands and the call for his immediate promotion grew. Enoch Nkwe, South Africa’s Director Cricket, has heard them and has a plan to get Brevis into the senior set-up soon.

“There’s a lot of noise around Brevis. We know how good he is. He’s shown it in SA20, he’s played good cricket and he’s been pretty consistent in T20 cricket,” said Nkwe. “In terms of young people, the reality moving forward, maybe we need to take a David-Warner-esque approach where there’s going to be a transition phase from under-19 cricket to professional cricket through T20 and then ODI and then Test cricket. That’s something we provide for the future.”

Playing his 100th Test against South Africa in the MCG, Warner had just 20 domestic white ball caps to his name before making his international debut in a T20I against South Africa and played in just 11 first-class matches for his Test debut. Brevis already has more experience than that in shorter formats. He has played in 37 T20s including the IPL, CPL and SA20 and six List A matches but has yet to play a first-class match. As part of a strong Titans squad, which is third in the four-day domestic competition, and with names like Test captain Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn and Heinrich Klaasen, it was difficult for Brevis to take a look-in , but playing him in longer formats is top of Nkwe’s mind.

“We understand that someone like Brevis has a lot of cricket to play and now we need to look at how to get him to that longer format. We know he has a lot to offer to South African cricket,” said Nkwe.

Asked specifically if Conrad and Walter have been involved in discussions about Brevis, Nkwe would be no more concerned than reiterating their commitment to development. “Both coaches are very much in favor of taking care of the younger generation, but not just throwing them into the deep end,” he said. “It’s about having a very clear detailed plan of each individual identified and how they become part of the Proteas lineup.”

Ultimately, the decision whether Brevis plays for South Africa will not rest solely with Conrad and Walter. Squad organizer Victor Mpitsang and Patrick Moroney are the other two people involved in choosing players and although the coaching line-up has changed, both have contracts until the end of the year. They will be in charge of naming the group of players who will face England in three World Cup Super League ODIs later this month. Given Brevis’ form – he hit an unbeaten 70 off 41 balls in the SA20 opener and 42 off 34 balls in the third game – he could be a wildcard entry into crucial fixtures for South Africa. They need to win at least one of the ODIs to remain eligible for automatic qualification for this year’s 50-over World Cup and with Nkwe saying the T20 and ODI formats are “close together” it might be time for Brevis to graduate to the big time.

The team is expected to be announced later this week, but Walter will not be in charge of it just yet. The new coaches will start work next month and an interim appointment will be made for the English series.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/south-africas-dewald-brevis-might-get-warner-like-introduction-to-international-cricket-1354219 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos