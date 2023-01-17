NFL Playoffs showcase the talent level of Tigers Championship teams





By now, most Clemson football fans are aware that every team in the NFL Playoffs has a former Clemson Tiger(s) on their roster and that Clemson is the only college team to hold that distinction. Heady times indeed for former Tigers and their fans. It’s not just on the roster, as many former Clemson football players star on their teams. It speaks to those 2016 and 2018 national championship teams and just what Clemson had on campus. When I thought the Clemson teams of recent years didn’t have a comparable level of talent, there was some, but not much, soft backlash, with most of the blame on the coaches. We’re OK with pushback here if it’s meant in the spirit of discussion and that’s what this was in my opinion. Sure, there’s a flaw there, as recent personnel changes have confirmed, but my guess is that three or four years from now you won’t see the number and talent level of the more current Clemson team represented in the NFL the way you do is doing. the teams of 2016-2018. Trevor’s wild day, from 4 interceptions to 4 touchdown passes to the Waffle House has been widely shared on the internet, but less known was the Jags handing the ball to Travis Etienne on 4th-and-1 with the game on the line and Etienne fumbled for a first down to set up the winning field goal. Lawrence has had a season of ups and downs, but the Jag’s fortunes began to turn when they drafted Lawrence and Etienne and exploded when they hired Doug Pederson as coach. In New York, Dexter Lawrence does things nose tackles aren’t supposed to do. Dexter Lawrence recorded a team-high 8 pressure in the Giants’ first playoff win since 2011, including 5 lined up as a null technique. Lawrence has generated 29 pressures this season as a 0 tech, 21 more than any other player.#NYGvsMIN | #SamenBlue pic.twitter.com/p5tpuWS1uV — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 16, 2023 In the battle between Cincinnati and Baltimore, Sammy Watkins caught a pass for the Ravens, while Tee Higgins caught 4 for 37 yards for the Bengals, Jackson Carman saw game time due to injuries on the line, and DJ Reader did his thing up front on the Bengals defense. Christian Wilkins recorded a total of 4 tackles, a sack, and 2 quarterback hits, not counting the extracurricular hits on Josh Allen, as the Dolphins fell short against the Bills. On the Bills side, veteran Shaq Lawson recorded a number of tackles, including one for a loss and a quarterback hit. Seattle eventually fell to the 49ers, but Tanner Muse had 4 tackles and a pass defense for the Seahawks, while Ray Ray McCloud had a punt return of 16 yards for the 49ers. All that and more to do tonight as the Cowboys, with 4 former Tigers in their defense, take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL Playoffs are Exhibit 1 to confirm just how special the recent Clemson Football Championship teams were It’s incredible when you look back at those 2016 and 2018 Clemson teams and how much talent was on Clemson and how it’s translated to the NFL. That’s how you win the National Championships. At the time, Dabo told us, “These are the good old days of Clemson football.” Flip any NFL Playoff game around and you’ll see how right he was.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rubbingtherock.com/2023/01/16/clemson-football-nfl-playoffs-show-talent-level-tigers-championship-teams/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos