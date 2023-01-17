Sports
Longhorns in the NFL: Super Wild Card Weekend
Austin, Texas The 2022 postseason kicked off last week with more than a dozen former Texas Football players on NFL rosters. A look at what the Longhorns did in the NFL during Super Wild Card Weekend:
Kris Boyd, DB Minnesota Vikings
Last week: L, 24-31 against New York Giants
Notes and statistics: 1 clumsy recovery
Cameron Dicker, K Los Angeles Chargers
Last week: L, 30-31 at Jacksonville
Notes and statistics: 3-4 FG (75%), 50 long, 3-3 PAT
Michael Dickson, P Seattle Seahawks
Last week: M, 23-41 at San Francisco
Notes and statistics: 4 kicks, 48.5 avg, 60 long, 1 in 20
Quandre Diggs, DB Seattle Seahawks
Last week: M, 23-41 at San Francisco
Notes and statistics: Started at Safety, 5 tackles (3 solo)
Devin Duvernay, WR Baltimore Ravens
Last week: L, 17-24 at Cincinnati
Notes and statistics: Placed on injured reserve on December 20 with a foot injury.
Poona Ford, DT Seattle Seahawks
Last week: M, 23-41 at San Francisco
Notes and statistics: Started at Defensive End
Marchioness Goodwin, WR Seattle Seahawks
Last week: M, 23-41 at San Francisco
Notes and statistics: Placed on injured reserve on December 31 with shoulder and wrist injuries.
Jordan Hicks, LB Minnesota Vikings
Last week: L, 24-31 against New York Giants
Notes and statistics: Started at Linebacker, 8 tackles (6 solo)
Collin Johnson, WR New York Giants
Last week: W, 31-24 at Minnesota
Notes and statistics: Placed on injured reserve on August 24 with a ruptured Achilles tendon.
This week: New York Giants in Philadelphia @ 7:15 PM CT on FOX (Saturday)
Marcus Johnson, WR New York Giants
Last week: W, 31-24 at Minnesota
This week: New York Giants in Philadelphia @ 7:15 PM CT on FOX (Saturday)
Brandon Jones, DB Miami Dolphins
Last week: L, 31-34 at Buffalo
Notes and statistics: Placed on injured reserve on October 25 with a torn cruciate ligament.
Charles Omenihu, DL San Francisco 49ers
Last week: W, 41-23 v Seattle
Notes and statistics: 3 tackles (3 solo), 2 sacks, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB rush, 1 force fumble
This week: San Francisco vs. Dallas @ 5:30 PM CT on FOX (Sunday Night Football)
Joseph Ossai, DE Cincinnati Bengals
Last week: W, 24-17 vs. Baltimore
Notes and statistics: 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 QB rush, 1 pass deflection
This week: Cincinnati at Buffalo @ 2:00 PM CT on CBS
Hassan Ridgeway, DT San Francisco 49ers
Last week: W, 41-23 v Seattle
Notes and statistics: Placed on injured reserve on December 15 with a chest injury.
This week: San Francisco vs. Dallas @ 5:30 PM CT on FOX (Sunday Night Football)
Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Last week: L, 17-24 at Cincinnati
Notes and statistics: 1-1 FG (100%), 22 long, 2-2 PAT
Connor Williams, OL Miami Dolphins
Last week: L, 31-34 at Buffalo
Notes and statistics: Started at Center
