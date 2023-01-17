Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh returns for 2023; extension is coming

Michigan football has its coach for the 2023 season and beyond: Jim Harbaugh.

The president of the University of Michigan, Santa Ono, sent a message Monday afternoon that Harbaugh personally told him he will be coming back to Ann Arbor next year, officially expressing all concerns about his desires to return to the NFL for this recruiting cycle. put to bed.

Sources close to the situation have told the Free Press that a contract extension is in the works for Harbaugh, including a pay raise and a larger buyout of his contract.

The sources have been given anonymity because they are not free to speak publicly about the ongoing negotiations.

Harbaugh each signed a new contract with UM in the past two years. The first in 2021 cut his $8 million annual salary in half. Then, after the first of two Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff seasons, Harbaugh’s new deal was about $8.34 million a year and a $3 million buyout that decreases by $750,000 every January 11 over the term of the deal, the current one expires after the 2026 season.

“I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim gave me the great news that he will stay on as Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines,” Ono’s post read. “That’s fantastic news that I shared with our Athletic Director Warde Manuel. #GoBlue.”

Harbaugh confirmed the news moments later when he released a statement via the Michigan Football Twitter account captioned “Happy Mission”.

“I love the relationships I have with the coaches, staff, families, administration, President Santa Ono, and most importantly, the players and their families of Michigan,” his statement said. “My heart belongs to the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say, ‘Don’t try to be too happy, happy.’ Go blue!”

A message to Michigan spokespersons asking if Harbaugh’s return equates to an imminent rise and contract renewal, or simply an agreement by Harbaugh to forgo his NFL fantasies and give it one more try in Ann Arbor , was not immediately returned.

Harbaugh reportedly had talks with the Carolina Panthers and had a virtual interview with the Denver Broncos about their head coaching positions. At one point, Harbaugh was considered a “top contender” for the Broncos’ opening.

The 59-year-old former Michigan All-American quarterback was last in the NFL as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers (2011-14), going 44-19-1 with appearances in three NFC championship games and one Super Bowl.

Since then, Harbaugh has gone 74-25 for eight seasons in Ann Arbor and should enjoy a slew of guns, a coaching staff and as much momentum as any other team in the country that isn’t called Georgia.

Michigan, 25-3 with a 17-1 conference record in the past two seasons, is the two-time defending Big Ten champion, has won consecutive games against Ohio State for the first time since 1999-2000, and participated in the College Football Playoff in every of the past two seasons, he finished No. 4 in 2021 and No. 3 in the past year; the team’s best result since the league title in 1997.

Harbaugh was named the 2022 Big Ten Coach of the Year for leading Michigan through a perfect regular season. The program won 13 games in a year for the first time. The 25 wins since 2021 are the most in a two-year span in the program’s history, as Harbaugh now has the fourth most all-time wins at UM behind only Bo Schembechler (194), Fielding Yost (165), and Lloyd Carr (122).

Michigan is an early favorite to at least repeat as conference champions again. Senior running back and unanimous All-American Blake Corum announced he would return for one more season after rushing for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns before a season-ending knee injury derailed his Heisman Trophy campaign.

The Wolverines also plan to return 15 starters, including quarterback JJ McCarthy, from last year’s team. There were seven key contributors who could have left for the NFL draft Corum, DB Mike Sainristil, LB Mike Barrett, WR Cornelius Johnson, OL Zak Zinter, OL Trevor Keegan and DL Kris Jenkins who all chose to come back.