2023 CU Cross Country Preview





For more than two decades, Clarkson University’s Nordic Ski team has qualified for the USCSA National Championships and that consistent challenge for titles should continue in 2023. Led by head coach Torin La Liberte and assistant Caroline Dodd, the Golden Knights open the 2023 season at the Castleton Invitational this weekend. Clarkson has won eight USCSA National titles in the past 25 years, with the men claiming three (2003, 2004, 2012) and the women claiming five (1999, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2019). The men of the Golden Knights are returning a strong group of skiers from last year’s third-place team, as five of the six skiers who competed in Lake Placid are back for another shot at a title. That depth will prove valuable, and two of Clarkson’s returning skiers finished in the top 15 overall at the national championships a year ago. Senior Conner Roberts was the Knights’ best skier, as he placed sixth overall, with a third-place finish in the 15K Classic event. Prior to the Nationals, Roberts was on the podium for eight events, including three regular-season wins. Graduated student Cameron Bancroft is back after finishing 13th overall at the 2022 USCSA Nationals, including an impressive second place in the 1.5K Sprint. Bancroft has excelled in sprinting recently, including a win at the Clarkson Invitational in February 2022. Senior Hunter Krebs and juniors Noah Payne and Thomas Robinson also competed in the USCSA Nationals a year ago and is bringing that experience back for another season. Krebs was 28th overall, Robinson was 31st and Payne was 36th, and any kind of increased production could push the Knights up a spot in the overall standings. Clarkson also returns sophomores Derek Ferreira and Conrad Kremzner as well as seniors Eric Nowak , who was just getting used to competitive skiing last year after a handful of successful seasons with the school’s cross-country program. The Knights will see additional depth in the way seniors are transferred Kai Richter who competed on St. Lawrence University’s Division I Nordic team in recent years, as well as newcomers Joey Rouhana , Oliver Dolcino and Adam Jansen . Rouhana is likely to make an immediate impact as he was a state champion in Maine before coming to Clarkson. There can be no injuries or hiccups on the women’s side as the Golden Knights are a three-piece squad, which is the minimum for team scoring qualifications. However, those three are more than capable of challenging for podium finishes. Senior Ava Schieffert did not qualify for the overall finish at the USCSA Nationals because she did not compete in all events, but she was on track after finishing 15th in the 7.5K Freestyle and eighth in the 1.5K Classic Sprint. During the regular season, Schieffert was in the top eight seven times. Junior Lillian Magnus did land in the standings at the USCSA Nationals, placing 17th with two top-20 finishes. sophomore Gianna Capoccia did not compete in the national championships, but her best finish of 24th in the 15K Classic at the ECSC Mansfield Division late in the season was a step in the right direction after her first collegiate campaign.

