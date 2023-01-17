Sports
michigan football 2023 early spring ball depth chart
While there is still a long way to go until the 2023 season opener, the core of the team has been determined, now that we know who is staying and who is leaving the Michigan football team.
The players who would be going to the NFL have all (essentially) announced their departure, while those who intend to stay have announced their return. The Wolverines have had a slew of incoming transfers and also have eight early entrants.
With that in mind, with the spring ball coming up in a few months, here’s who we think is leading at each position and the depth behind it. Bold indicates the expected launch state.
Quarterback
-
JJ McCarthy
-
Davis Warren
-
Jack Tuttle
-
Alex Orji
-
Jayden Denmark
Run back
-
Blake Chorus
-
Donovan Edwards
-
CJ Stokes
-
Tavierre Dunlap
-
Isaiah Gas
-
Cole Cabana
-
Benjamin Hall
Wide receiver
-
Cornelius Johnson
-
Roman Wilson
- A. J. Henning
-
Darius Clemons
-
Tyler Morris
-
Amorion Walker
-
Christian Dixon
-
Eamon Dennis
-
morgan seeds
-
Frederick Moore
Tight end
-
Colston Loveland
-
A. J. Barner
-
Matt Hibner
-
Max Bredenson
-
Marlin Klein
-
Zak Marshall
Offensive tackle
-
LaDarius Henderson
-
Karsen Barnhart
-
tren jones
-
Jeff Press
-
Miles Hinton
-
Tristan Borders
-
Alessandro Lorenzetti
Domestic offensive line
-
Zak Zinter
-
Trevor Keegan
-
Drake Nugent
-
Raheem Anderson
-
Gio El Hadi
-
Reece Atteberry
-
Andrew Gentry
-
Greg Crippen
-
Connor Jones
-
Sun Judge
-
Amir Haring
Defensive tackle
-
Chris Jenkins
-
Mason Graham
-
Rayshaun Benny
-
Kenneth Grant
-
Cam Goode
-
The power of Iwunnah
Edge rusher
-
Josaiah Stewart
-
Jaylen Harrell
-
Braid McGregor
-
Dirk Moore
-
TJ man
-
Kechaun Bennett
-
Tyler McLaurin
Linebacker
-
Junior Colson
-
Mike Barrett
-
Ernest Hausmann
-
Nikhai Hill-Green
-
Kale Mullings
-
Jimmy Roller
-
Joey Velázquez
-
Micah Pollard
-
Jaydon Cap
Safety
-
Rod Moore
-
Makari Paige
-
RJ Moten
-
Keon Sabb
-
Kody Jones
-
Ze Berry
-
Damani Dent
Corner back
-
Will Johnson
-
Mike Sainristil
-
JaDen McBurrows
-
German green
-
Miles Pollard
-
Jyaire hill
-
Cam Calhoun
kicker/punter
|
