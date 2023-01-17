PREVIEW: Maine and Vermont take on the 100th meeting





Orono, Maine – Maine and Vermont take on The Pit in the 100th meeting between the two programs on Wednesday at 7 p.m. as the Black Bears look undefeated in the America East game and also extend their win streak against the Catamounts to 11 in walk in a row. A win for Maine would mark the best start to the league game (5-0) since 2003-04. The match can be seen live ESPN+and heard locally on 92.9 The Ticket and nationwide on GoBlackBears.com. LAST TIME OUT: Orono, Maine — Adriana Smith posted her conference with a ninth double-double of the season with 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Maine to its fourth straight win with a 71-54 decision over UMBC on Saturday afternoon. The win moves Maine to 4-0 in league play, its best start to conference action since the 2018-19 season, while tying the overall record at 8-8. Smith, who posted her fifth double-double in as many games, extended her double-digit scoring streak to seven in a row while adding five assists. Anna Simon who placed 12th on Maine’s all-time scoring list in the game, posted 15 points on 7-of-15 shooting while Caroline Bornman added 13 runs with a trio of triples. The Black Bears, who had struggled lately in the third quarter, outscored UMBC 19-10 in the third, going 9-of-15 (60.0) in the quarter. Maine won the rebounding battle for the sixth consecutive game, beating the Retrievers 36-29. Maine finished the game 30 for 57 (52.6) from the floor, including an 8 for 18 from three-point range. A LOOK AT THE BLACK BEARS: Maine, on its way to its best start to league play since the 2018–19 season, averaged 56.3 points per game in non-conference action, but averaged 71.0 points per game against league competition. A win in Maine would take the league record to 5–0, marking Maine’s best start in the league since 2003–04. Adriana Smith , who has earned back-to-back America East Player of the Week honors, averages 27.0 points per game, 10.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists in conference play while shooting 60.0 percent from the floor against league opponents, has a conference record of nine double-doubles on the season. Smith, who has extended her double-double streak to five games and double-digit scoring streak to seven straight, is in the top three league leaders in rebounding (1st-8.5), assists (2nd-3.9), scoring ( 3rd-14.8), field goal percentage (2nd-52.5) ​​and free throw percentage (3rd-81.1). Anna Simon who recently moved to 12th on Maine’s all-time scoring list adds 10.8 points. Caroline Bornman , who has scored in double digits in two of her last three appearances, ranks seventh in the league in rebounding (6.2), eighth in three pointers per game (1.6) and 15th in scoring (10.6) . Maine, ranked fourth in the league (59.9), remains at the top of the league in three-pointers per game with 7.2 while providing an industry-leading 14.0 assists. A LOOK AT VERMONT: The Catamounts come to town on a three game win streak after wins against Bryant, New Hampshire and UMass Lowell. Vermont, 7-2 at home and 4-4 on the road this season, has the top-scoring defense in the East of America and ranks 22nd nationally in the category after allowing only 55.6 points per game. Forcing the league-best 13.9 turnovers per game, the Catamounts rank second in the league in scoring at 61.7 points per game, while having the league’s best three-point scoring of 37.0 percent. have competition. Senior guard Emma Utterback leads the Catamounts with 14.1 points per game, ranking fourth in the American East. Utterback’s 4.2 assists lead AE. Adding 11.8 points, Catherine Gilwee leads the AE in three-point shooting with 42.1 percent while making a league-high 2.8 triples per game. Anna Olson rounds out Vermont’s double-digit scorers with 11.2 points with a team-high 6.8 rebounds. SERIES WITH VERMONT: This will be the 100th meeting between the two teams of all time. The Black Bears currently hold a 65-34 all-time series lead, having won 17 of their last 18 games and 10 in a row. Since 1985, Maine is 25-11 at home against Vermont. Band story Maine Category Vermont 59.9 Points per game 61.7 62.8 Opponent points per game 55.6 -2.9 Score Margin +6.1 43.0 FG pc. 42.3 34.1 3-Pt FG pct. 37.0 71.3 FT pc. 68.4 32.5 Rebound per game 34.4 -1.0 Rebound Margin -0.1 14.0 Assistance per match 13.1 16.7 Revenue per game 13.9 13.1 Turnover forced per game 14.5 5.7 Steals per game 6.1 2.5 Blocks per game 3.0 -UMaine-

