University of Oklahoma Athletics





BATON ROUGE, De. In a tough road environment, the reigning NCAA champion women’s gymnastics team from Oklahoma beat LSU, 197.600-197.450 on Monday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). In a tough road environment, the reigning NCAA champion women’s gymnastics team from Oklahoma beat LSU, 197.600-197.450 on Monday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). freshman Jordan Bowers had a strong encounter, earning a share of the beam title with a 9.950 and tying a career-high 39.650 in the all-around. In her first career all-around appearance, freshman Believe Torrez posted a 39.325, which ranks third in the Big 12 behind Sooner teammates Bowers and Audrey Davis (39,500). Junior Katherine Le Vasseur added her fourth career title on vault and first of the season with a 9.925. Senior Ragan Smith added her fourth career bars title and 28th overall with a career-high 9.950. “The team energy was great, but landings and sticks eluded us,” OU head coach K. J. Kindler said of the Sooners’ road performance. “We were thinking them over.” OU had a 49,400-49,325 lead over the Tigers after the first rotation. On bars, the Sooners started with three consecutive 9.850s from sophomores Danielle Sievers and Dana Fletcher , and Torrez. Smith posted a career-high 9,950 to clinch the bar title, while Bowers posted a season-high 9,900. Davis anchored the lineup with a 9,800. Halfway through the game, OU had a slight lead, 98.825-98.775, after a 49.425 on vault. The Sooners have Yurchenko 1.5s in all six spots in the lineup, all of which have a starting value of 10.0. Senior Allie Stern OU started off strong with a 9.850. Torrez made her vault debut with a stuck Yurchenko 1.5 for a 9.875 before Sievers added a season-high 9.900. LeVasseur recorded a season-high 9.925 to capture her ninth career vault title. The Sooners extended their lead in the third rotation with a 49.450 on floor to LSU’s 49.225 on beam. With a fun and energetic Harry Styles routine, junior Call Johnson posted a season-high 9,875 to lead the squad. During her first-floor performance this season, Sievers posted a 9.875 with a routine that included a full-in. Fletcher added a 9.850 for a jazzy funk routine with 1970s-inspired choreography and music, and a triple twist for her opening pass. Smith answered the call with a season-high 9.925 on her powerful and energetic floor routine. Torrez posted a 9.750 with difficult tumbling, while Bowers anchored the lineup with a season-high 9.925 and a share of the event title. OU performed under pressure to finish the game with a 49.325 on beam. Senior Jenna Dunne started off with a strong triple run to put up a 9.875. freshman Ava Siegfeldt earned a 9.750, while Bowers finished her all-around night with a career-highs 9.950. Davis showed off her flexibility with a unique mount and added a 9.800 to the event. Torrez completed her first all-around showing with a 9.850 on beam, with a side-aerial-to-layout exit run and double dismount. Smith anchored the lineup with a 9,850 to help the Sooners improve to 4-0 on the year. OU opens its home game next Sunday, January 22 at 6:45 PM CT against Utah at Lloyd Noble Center. The encounter will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Season tickets start at just $25 and individual meet tickets are as low as $5 and can be purchased at SoonerSports.com/tickets. FOLLOW THE OKLAHOMA EARLY Follow @OU_WGymnastics for updates Twitter and Instagramor somethingOklahoma Women’s Gymnasticson Facebook.

