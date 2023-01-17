Beach volleyball schedule 2023 revealed





HONOLULU The University of Hawai’i beach volleyball team has announced its 2023 schedule with a full schedule of more than 30 regular season games. The BeachBows home schedule includes nine regular season dates for the most since 2018. UH will also host the 2023 Big West Championships at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki. “We have a great mix of talent, experience and desire in the program right now,” head coach Evan Silberstein said. “Together we are focused on making it a memorable and successful season, culminating in us reclaiming the Big West Championship and making an eventful run at the NCAAs in Gulf Shores. We are playing to win and excited about the chance to compete in a huge number of home events for our big fans.” Beauty Queens: UH hosts three tournaments on world-famous Queen’s Beach. The Rainbow Wahine opens the season with the Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, Feb. 23-25, with a field featured by nationally ranked Stanford and UCLA. Two weeks later, UH will compete for the Queen’s Cup, March 10-12, against five squads from the Pac-12 and the Big 12. The BeachBows will wrap up their April 21-22 home schedule by hosting the Big West Championships at Queen’s for the for the first time in five years. Our house: UH plays six games on campus at the Clarence TCChing Complex, where they have won more than 72 percent of games in seven seasons. The BeachBows take on Nebraska and Texas on March 14, before taking on Arizona and Georgia State in a series of games, April 14-15. Bring it on: The BeachBows will compete against 10 teams that finished in the Top 20 rankings and five that finished in the Top 10, highlighted by No. 2 Florida State and No. 3 UCLA. UH hits the Bruins both at home and on the road. Fresh Faces: Hawaiʻi will face three schools for the first time: Georgia State, Stephen F. Austin and Texas. Georgia State finished in the top six at last year’s NCAA Championships and will play the BeachBows three times this year – first at the East Meets West Challenge in Manhattan Beach in late March, before meeting a pair in Manoa two weeks later at the finals of UH regular season game weekend. Indoor volleyball blueblood Texas announced its first beach volleyball season last August and will make its debut in Honolulu for the Queen’s Cup. Entering his fourth year of beach volleyball, Stephen F. Austin is part of the season-opening Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic. Known Enemies: The 19 other teams on UH’s schedule have playing history with the squad. Outside of Big West rival Long Beach State (28 games), UH has played with no other team more than UCLA (18). The Bruins, who came to Honolulu for practice play in the fall, will open the season in the Duke Kahanamoku Classic before hosting the Rainbow Wahine at Westwood for the second year in a row on March 29. Staying close to home: For the second year in a row, UH West continues to play exclusively in Honolulu (Queen’s Beach and Ching Complex) and four different locations in California (Laguna Beach, San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles and Manhattan Beach) for the entire regular season. The Battle of the Great West: UH will take on its Big West foes multiple times in 2023, starting with the Best of the West tournament in Laguna Beach featuring Cal Poly and Long Beach State in early March. A few weeks later, all seven league teams will gather in San Luis Obispo for the annual Big West Challenge, a round-robin event and prelude to the post-season tournament. The Big West Championships will take place April 21-22 in Hawaii. It marks the first time UH has hosted the event since 2018, which was also the last time the ‘Bows won the tournament. Having previously won three consecutive conference titles, UH has finished runner-up to Cal Poly the last three times.



Sweet Home Alabama: The BeachBows have made five of the six all-time NCAA tournament appearances, including last year when the field expanded to 16 teams. UH will attempt to return to Gulf Shores, Ala., again when the three-day tournament runs May 5-7. #HawaiiBVB

