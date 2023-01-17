UNCW Swimming & Diving receives four CAA awards





WILMINGTON, NC UNCW freshman diver Ethan Badrian led four Seahawks earning weekly Colonial Athletic Association honors after a pair of impressive wins at Davidson over the weekend. Badrian, who earned Diver of the Week honors for the fourth time this season, scored career highs on both the one and three meter boards. His score of 364.0 on the three-yard board ranks second all-time at UNCW and on the one-yard his 327.35 points rank third. Both scores are also top in the CAA this season. Earning the Diver of the Week award was also senior Courtney Clausen , who earned the honor for the second time this season. Klausen won both boards at Davidson with season best scores of 305.70 in the one meter and 310.65 in the three meter. Senior Sarah Olson was named Swimmer of the Week after winning a pair of individual events and swimming both winning relays. Olson clocked in with winning times of 23.42 and 51.78 seconds in the 50 and 100-meter freestyle, respectively. Rounding out the honor roll was sophomores Dave Fitch , who swept the Butterfly events at Davidson. Fitch, who shared the honors with Monmouth’s Callan Smith, set winning times of 50.18 in the 100 Fly and then hit the wall in a time of 1:51.66 in the 200 Fly. Fitch helped lead the 200 Free Relay to a win while the 200 Medley Relay took second. The Seahawks visit NC State on January 27 for their final double-game of the season.

