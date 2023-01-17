USF Softball Voted Third in Preseason Coaches Poll





TAMPA, FL.January 17, 2022 The softball team of the University of South Florida has been selected third in the 2023 Preseason Coaches Poll, the league announced on Tuesday. The Bulls finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 45-16, 12-5 in the American. The American Conference runners-up continued their season with a trip to the Tallahassee Regional of the NCAA Tournament. USF returns 20 players from last year’s roster, including seniors Mega Piero (Lutz) and Megan Sheehan (Forest Hill, MD). Pierro returns as the stolen base leader while Sheehan returns as the team’s hit leader. Catcher Josie Foreman (West Palm Beach) returns as the team’s homerun leader. The junior also led the team in outs with 425. In the circle, the Bulls return Antoinette Hill (Braidwood, Ill.) who finished the season with half of the team’s total saves. South Florida also added Gabriel Nori the 2022 Patriot League Tournament MVP and a four-year starter from Lehigh. 2023 American Athletic Conference Preseason Softball Coaches Poll 1.UCF(4)34

2.Wichita State (3) 33

3.South Florida 24

4.Houston 23

5.Tulsa 14

6. East Carolina 12

7.Memphis 7

(#) indicates first place votes The Bulls open their 2023 season against Michigan on February 9 at 6 p.m. for the annual USF-Rawlings Tournament. They continue the weekend with games against Boston College, Boston University, Saint Joseph’s, Illinois State and Florida. USF is again offering its Double Play Pass for the 2023 season, which includes a ticket to every baseball and softball game for the low price of $75. To purchase a Double Play Pass, click here or call 1-800-Go- bulls. Single match tickets are expected to go on sale in January. About USF Softball

Be sure to follow USF softball on social media (Twitter/Facebook/Instagram) and visit GoUSFBulls.com for the most up-to-date information.The USF softball program has been one of the most successful on campus, playing 17 NCAA tournaments, including a trip to the 2012 Women’s College World Series. #GoBulls

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gousfbulls.com/news/2023/1/17/usf-softball-picked-third-in-preseason-coaches-poll.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos