Weiden named Illinois football director of operations

January 17, 2023 News

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois — PeterWeiden has been named Director of Operations, head coach of the Illinois football program Bret Bielema announced. Weiden (WY-den) joins the Illini with more than a dozen years of FBS operational experience, including last season as Wisconsin chief of staff. Weiden is reunited with head coach Bret Bielema after spending seven years together in Wisconsin (2010-12) and Arkansas (2013-16). Weiden’s experience includes 11 bowl games, four trips to the Rose Bowl and three Big Ten championships. “I’m excited to have Pete Weiden join us here in Illinois,” said Bielema. “I’ve been on two previous programs with Pete and he’s helped us win many games and championships. His extensive college football experience will help our program and student-athletes in a number of ways. I can’t wait to have Pete join us into champagne.” “I am honored to have the opportunity to once again be a part of Coach Bielema and be a part of the program he is building here at the University of Illinois,” said Weiden. “I had the opportunity to work for Coach B for seven seasons at the two previous institutions. During that time, I admired the culture he brought to the programs and the character of the individuals he surrounds with both players and staff. no more excited to start.” Weiden spent the past four seasons in Wisconsin, first as Director of Operations for three years, then as Chief of Staff in 2022. Weiden oversaw the day-to-day operations of the football program, as well as coordinating alumni programs and current student engagement and development efforts athletes. Weiden returned to Wisconsin after spending the 2018 season as assistant director of football operations at Mississippi State. He served as Minnesota’s director of football operations in 2017. From 2013-2017, Weiden spent four seasons as assistant director of football operations at Arkansas, also serving as director of the Razorbacks’ summer football camps. Weiden was originally part of the Badgers’ staff from 2010-12, including two seasons as Wisconsin’s assistant director of football operations. His responsibilities included preparing team trips, coordinating community service and running summer football. Prior to his first stint in Wisconsin, Weiden was a 2009 graduate assistant football coach at Wisconsin-La Crosse. That followed a year as an assistant football and basketball coach at Madison West High School, which he had attended growing up in Madison. Weiden spent the 2007 season with the Baltimore Ravens, interning in scouting, the counter, and operations. He also worked as an intern in compliance, academics and marketing at Georgia Tech. Weiden graduated from St. Cloud State in 2007 with a degree in sports management and received his master’s degree in sports administration from Wisconsin-La Crosse in 2010. Career years University/organization Position 2022 Wisconsin Chief of Staff 2019-21 Wisconsin Director of Football Affairs 2018 Mississippi state Deputy Director of Football Affairs 2017 Minnesota Director of Football Affairs 2013-16 Arkansas Deputy Director of Football Affairs 2011-12 Wisconsin Deputy director of football activities/recruitment activities 2010 Wisconsin Operational/Recruitment Assistant 2009 Wisconsin-La Crosse Graduate assistant football coach 2008 Madison West HS Assistant football and basketball coach 2007 Baltimore Ravens Scouting/Ticket/Operations intern Operational performance 2010 Big Ten Football Champion/2011 Rose Bowl Game Wisconsin

2011 Big Ten Football Champion/2012 Rose Bowl Game Wisconsin

2012 Big Ten Soccer Champion/2013 Rose Bowl Game Wisconsin

Texas Bowl Arkansas 2014

Liberty Bowl Arkansas 2015

2016 Belk Bowl, Arkansas

2019 Outback Bowl Mississippi State

2019 Big Ten Championship Game/2020 Rose Bowl Game Wisconsin

Duke’s Bowl Wisconsin 2020

2021 Las Vegas Bowl Wisconsin

2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl – Wisconsin

