Bluejay Softball Voted Fifth in BIG EAST Preseason Coaches Poll





OMAHA, Neb. The softball-team of Creighton placed fifth in the 2023 BIG EAST Softball Coaches’ Poll, the league announced Tuesday-afternoon. Creighton received 34 points, three points behind Butler (37) who was picked fourth. DePaul tied for first place with 58 points and three first place votes, while defending BIG EAST Tournament champion Villanova received 57 points and four first place votes for the second position. The defending regular season champion of BIG EAST, Connecticut, placed third with 56 points and two votes for first place. Providence (30), Seton Hall (28), Georgetown (14) and St. John’s (10) rounded out the poll in sixth through ninth places. Creighton returns 12 letter winners, including much of the 2022 starting lineup, led by two-time unanimous All-BIG EAST First Team selection and the 2022 BIG EAST Player of the Year, Kelly Wilson . Wilson returns to the Bluejays lineup after leading the BIG EAST last season with a .436 batting average, the second-highest single-season batting average in school history. In addition, Wilson led the pace of the BIG EAST with an .812 slugging percentage and .541 on-base percentage, while recording 51 team hits, including 11 doubles, 11 home runs, and 24 walks. Junior Emma Rosonke also returns to the Bluejays lineup this season. The Omaha native saw action in 40 games during her sophomore campaign, leading the Bluejays and finishing second in the GREAT EAST with 43 RBI. Rosonke recorded a team-best 11 multi-RBI games, including six games with four RBI. The lefty powerhitter finished second on the team with nine homeruns and hit the Bluejays’ lone grand slam of the season against Providence. In the circle, the Bluejays return Jane Lawrence and Alexis Wiggins to anchor the rotation. Wiggins is Creighton’s best returner with a 3-5 record in 57.1 innings. She finished the 2022 season with a 5.01 ERA, making 12 starts and appearing in 16 games. Transfer from Kirkwood Community College Payton Akers and freshmen Natalia Puchino is expected to contribute to the circle this season. The 2022 season will see head coach Krista Wood take the helm of the Bluejays for the first time after eight years as head coach at South Dakota State. While with the Jackrabbits, Wood’s posted an overall record of 238–164 and earned Summit League Coach of the Year three times (2018, 2021, and 2022). Creighton will open the 2023 season at the DePaul Dome Tournament in Chicago, Illinois on February 11-12. The Bluejays will play St. Thomas on February 11 at 9:30 am to begin the new campaign. The home leg of the schedule begins March 14 against Kansas City. BIG EAST play begins March 17, while Creighton plays in Villanova. The top six finishers in the BIG EAST regular season standings qualify for the BIG EAST Championship presented by Jeep, with the winner receiving the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Regionals. 2023 BIG EAST Softball Preseason Coaches Poll Paul (3) – 58 Villa Nova (4) – 57 Conn. (2) – 56 Butler-37 Creighton-34 Providence – 30 Seton Hall 28 George town 14 St John’s – 10

