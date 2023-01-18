Men’s tennis excited for home opener Wednesday against St. Mary’s





RIO GRANDE VALLEY It has been 308 days since the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men’s tennis team played a game on their home courts at the Orville Cox Tennis Center. The wait to play in front of a home crowd ends at 1 p.m. Wednesday when the Vaqueros host the St. Mary’s Rattlers in the 2023 home opener. “The boys are excited to play their first game at home. They look forward to the chance to play for our fans and our newcomers are excited to show who they are on the pitch,” UTRGV men’s tennis head coach Nathan Robinson said. “Come out and support us at our home opener. There will be great weather and great competition. We look forward to seeing everyone there. V’s up!” The Vaqueros are 5-1 against St. Mary’s and pulled off a tough 4-3 victory over the Rattlers when the two programs last met in January 2022 in San Antonio. UTRGV struggled through a three-game weekend in Oklahoma to open the season and saw a great run against good competition, which the Vaqueros will look to replicate as they chase a sixth straight win against the Rattlers. “St. Mary’s is a strong team that will fight to the end. We will have to correct our mistakes in doubles and be ready to compete at a high level to come out on top all game long,” said Robinson. UTRGV went 1-2 opening weekend and dropped a few games to Oklahoma State before beating Oral Roberts 4-3. Robinson called the weekend “extremely valuable” and saw a lot of good things from the team, and now the Vaqueros want to build on that to have a great day for their fans at the Orville Cox Tennis Center. Four Vaqueros will make their home debut freshman McAllen Memorial alum Augustine Salazar sophomore Borna Devald and Karl Krolo and junior Emily Burnel . “The two games against Oklahoma State showed us the level we can compete at and gave us a lot of confidence. OSU is very talented and extremely well coached, and it was very encouraging to perform the way we did,” said Robinson. “Our game against ORU showed us how tough we are as a team. We didn’t take advantage of double play, but we recovered well as a team and found ways to win. Emiget have a great win against a very good player, considering Sam Whitehead to have a great match Chris Lawrence recovering after losing the first set, and for Bornato, getting the deciding point in his third collegiate match held promise as we move forward. Support UTRGV Men’s Tennis|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

