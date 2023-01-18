Women’s basketball ready for reigning A-10 champions UMass on Wednesday night

Watch | Listen | Live Statistics | Tickets

Game notes

Bronx, NY Fordham (12-6, 4-1) begins a critical five-day stretch against two of the best teams to date in the standings, first against reigning Atlantic 10 champion, Massachusetts (13-4, 3-1). on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. on SNY, ESPN+, and WFUV.

Ramses Challenge

Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative to support our student-athletes! This year, promise a fixed amount for every three-pointer or theft, or make a one-time donation to the program. All proceeds are tax deductible and go directly to Fordham Women’s Basketball. Read more here. So far, the Rams have made 146 threes and a whopping 158 steals! Thanks for all your continued support!

Last timeout

The Rams bounced back from a heavy loss at George Washington with a resounding 21-point victory over Duquesne at home on Saturday, 83-62, beating the Colonials 20 over a nine-minute span between the third and fourth quarters. Fordham led 15-12 after the first 10 minutes and held a slim lead of 30-29 at half-time thanks to a last second Megan Jonas layup, but the Rams went on for good on a Asia Dingle fastbreak layup at 5:20 of the third quarter. That was part of a 7-0 run to retake the lead and Fordham would lead by eight, 52-44, en route to fourth. A 14-0 in the last frame blew the game wide open. From 2:09 in the third to 3:26 left in regulation, the Rams scored 34 points on 11-of-15 shooting, 4-of-4 from deep and 8-of-8 from the line with only one pushoff.

Dingle finished with her second double-double of the year, producing a game-high 24 points with 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 30 minutes. Sarah Carpel racked up a career-high 18 points while shooting an efficient 6-of-10 from the field, a career-best 3-of-5 from deep and 3-of-4 from the line. Megan Jonas hit a career-high four shots and scored 11 points in 24 minutes while Matilda flood led the team with four assists, tying her personal best, with four rebounds and three points. The offense accounted for 32 field goals, tied for sixth in a game in the program’s history, the sixth game this year with 30 or more goals scored from the field. Meanwhile, the team committed just six turnovers, tied for third all-time.

Series history

Massachusetts has an all-time 25–22 lead since 1980, an 18-point Fordham victory over the AIAW Eastern Regional. Fordham used 13 straight wins between 2011 and 2020 to wrest control of the rivalry, but the Minutewomen have since regained control with four straight wins, including two at the last two A-10 Championships. Last year, UMass defeated Fordham 66-63 in the quarterfinals. Kaitlynn Downey with 24 points, and Asia Dingle with 23, were great in that match, combining to shoot 16 of 30 from the field and 9 of 15 from behind the bow.

Nationally spoken (as of 1/17)

Fordham played at a much faster pace this season, averaging 73.3 points per game, ranking him 63rd in the nation. Its 1.18 assist/turnover attack rate, at the top of the Atlantic 10, ranks 30th nationally. The team’s recent slump in distance has seen the offense drop from 12th to 38th with 8.1 points per game and from 48th to 70th in percentage terms, now at 34.2%. The Rams dish out the 59th most assists per game (15.7), while committing just 13.3 turnovers per game, ranking 30th. The offense is also taking free throws with the 20th best percentage (77.7%), despite taking the 341st fewest attempts (11.72).

individual, Asia Dingle is 14th in steals per game, 13th in field goals and 26th in points per game. Kaitlynn Downey is 16th in defensive rebounds per game, 78th in total boards per game, and 34th in double-doubles. Anna De Wolfe is 60th in points per game, 54th in total threes, 23rd in field goals, 78th in threes per game, and 39th in minutes per game.

Triple D – DeWolfe, Dingle, Downey

Close the front door! The Fordham trio was gnarly, righteous, dynamite and, perhaps most importantly, the bomb-dot-com. All three earned Atlantic 10 All-Conference honors and had at least one A-10 Player of the Week award last season. Combined, they made up 66.1% of the team’s score on a total of 40.2% shootings. They are the real thing. In three games to date, those numbers are similar at 65.8% of the score on 42.7% shooting. For context for the uninitiated, this entire blurb is an ode to Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Three 1,000 point scorers

With her difficult turnaround jumper in the second quarter at Princeton, Kaitlynn Downey became the 25th Aries to score 1,000 points in program history. Now 20th with 1,159 points, she joins Asia Dingle (1,798 spread over three schools and five seasons) and Anna De Wolfe (1,607 – fifth most in school history). Nationally, the Rams are one of 11 schools with three active student-athletes with 1,000 career points, though they are the only high school. Virginia Tech has four.

Where are the 2022-23 rams in program history?

Fordham is playing much faster this season and his average of 73.3 points per game, 63rd in the nation, is a perfect example. In fact, that would be second to the historic 1978–79 squad for the program record (73.8). As a result, with some 10-15 games left to play, this team is sure to threaten the record for field goals scored both inside and outside the arc, while the current 77.7% free throw clip and 1.18 assist / sales ratio would come second.

Asiah and co. Steal the show

You thought Asia Dingles five steals in the season opener was a handful? She doubled that with a program-record 10 against Saint Peter’s, scoring her ninth and tenth in a row in the third quarter. Her previous record was six, which she had achieved several times during her career, including once at Fordham. The previous school record was eight, made five times by four student-athletes, but not since Lauren Fleischer in 2001. Her teammates added 11 steals for the Peacocks to also set a new single-game team record, with three, with 21.

Are you experienced?

Fordham’s current starting line-up started this season with a whopping 488 career games played, unofficially the most in the nation via national Division I SIDs solicitation. Behind them at the start of the year were Virginia Tech (431), Oklahoma (427) and UT Arlington (402, but 444 including JUCO). Fordham now has 578 games played for his first five on a graded transfer Jada Dapaa adding 105 from the bank.

Captains +1

Fifth year Kaitlynn Downey and Megan Jonas older Anna De Wolfe , served as team captains last year. They are doing that again this year, plus a new addition Jada Dapaa , who was voted fourth captain by her teammates. It is Downey’s fourth year as captain, the most in the program’s history after JJ Radice’s three years, DeWolfe’s third and Jonassen’s second.

Next one

The Rams travel to Saint Joseph’s on Sunday for a 2 p.m. tip on ESPN+ and WFUV.