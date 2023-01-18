SB: McNeese Ranked Top 50 Program by D1 Softball





LAKE CHARLES The softball season of the 2023 season is still a few weeks away, but McNeese softball is already getting recognition. The Cowgirl program was recognized by D1 Softball as one of the Top 50 programs and ranked #42. The rankings focused on the tradition of winning consistently over the past decade, especially the last five years. The ultimate goal of the ranking was to identify the programs that are in the best shape at the moment, with a view to the next five to ten years. In the past 10 years, including a shortened 2020 Covid year in which the Cowgirls were 19-7 overall and 3-0 in the SLC before the season was cut short, McNeese has won five Southland Conference regular season titles and five Southland Conference Tournament titles. six postseason tournaments, including five NCAA Regional Tournaments. McNeese is coming off a season that saw it make its deepest run in the NCAA Regional Tournament, en route to its first regional championship, including two wins over Notre Dame, before falling to Northwestern, who advanced to the 2022 Women’s College World Series. D1 Softball Top 50 Programs No. 50 UMBC

No. 49 State of San Diego

No. 48Ohio State

No. 47 Saint Francis

No. 46Nebraska

No. 45 Freedom

No. 44 Texas State

No. 43 Wichita State

No. 42 McNeese No. 41 Cal State Fullerton

No. 40 California

No. 39 Fordham

No. 38 University of Boston

No. 37Wisconsin

No. 36 BYU

No. 35 South Florida

No. 34 State of Oregon

No. 33 Stanford

No. 32 U.C.F

No. 31 Duke

No. 30 Clemson

No. 29 Ole Miss

No. 28 Notre-Dame

No. 27Virginia Tech

No. 26 State of Mississippi

No. 25 JMU

No. 24 Baylor

We will. 23Minnesota

We will 22Arkansas

No. 21 Northwest

No. 20 Missouri

No. 19 Louisiana

No. 18 Maroon

No. 17 Texas A&M

No. 16 the state of Oklahoma

No. 15Michigan

No. 14 ASU

No. 13Oregon

No. 12Kentucky

No. 11 LSU

No. 10 Texas

No. 9Tennessee

No. 8 Georgia

No. 7 Washington

No. 6Arizona

No. 5 Alabama

No. 4 state of Florida

No. 3UCLA

No. 2 Florida

No. 1 Oklahoma



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mcneesesports.com/news/2023/1/17/sb-mcneese-ranked-top-50-program-by-d1-softball.aspx

