Patrick named Ivy League Player of the Week





PRINCETON, New Jersey Columbia senior women’s basketball Jaida Patrick has been named Ivy League Player of the Week for games played January 10-16. The league office announced its weekly awards on Tuesday afternoon. Born in West Haverstraw, New York, Patrick averaged 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 block to lead the Lions to a pair of Ivy League wins at Harvard , 82-56, and Cornell, 91-64. She was shining from the floor, hitting 12 of her 18 looks (.667) and going 4-for-8 from 3-point range. Her performance helped Columbia back to a tie for first place in the Ivy League standings. Patrick filled out the stats sheet in both games. On Saturday against Harvard, she had a team-high 15 points to go with six rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal. On Monday at Cornell, Patrick turned in 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3-PT), four rebounds and one block to go with game-highs of four assists and four steals. Her 8–0 blowout in the third quarter put Columbia ahead of 20 for the first time. The Lions went on to shoot 63.0 percent for the game, recording the second-highest field goal percentage in a game in program history. It is the best grade of the program’s Div. I era (1986-87-present). Let’s take a look at the highlights of Monday’s 91-64 victory in Ithaca. #RoarLionRoar // #EDGE pic.twitter.com/VNcngjmB6t Columbia Women’s Basketball (@CULionsWBB) January 17, 2023 Patrick ranks in the top 10 in the Ivy League in scoring (13.0), assists (3.1) and blocks (0.8). She is also 11th in steals (1.6), top 15 in shooting percentage (.410), and top 20 in rebounding (4.8). The weekly awards are Patrick’s second this season. She was also named the league’s Player of the Week on November 28. The Lions have won the award four times this season. Columbia (15-3, 4-1 Ivy) kicks off a five-game homestand on Saturday when it hosts Brown (8-9, 1-4 Ivy). The Schiller Court tip at Levien Gymnasium is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. FOLLOW THE LIONS Follow @CULionsWBB for the latest Columbia women’s basketball newsTwitter,InstagramandFacebookor on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2023/1/17/womens-basketball-patrick-named-ivy-league-player-of-the-week.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos