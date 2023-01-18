Sports
St. Thomas Announces Plans for Hockey and Basketball Arena Beginning in 2025
MINNEAPOLIS – Two years ago, the University of St. Thomas made the unprecedented leap to move its athletic programs from Division III and the MIAC to Division I.
Less than two years later, the Tommies take the next step in being consistently competitive on their athletic platform. The school announced a record $75 million donation on Tuesday, which will kick-start construction of a new hockey and basketball arena on the school’s south campus.
It will be called the Lee and Peggy Anderson Arena, named after the couple who have already donated $60 million for the Anderson Student Center, the current athletic facility and a parking ramp. St. Thomas will break new ground in the arena in 2024 and is expected to be ready for competition for the 2025 sporting seasons.
With the help of a $75 million donation, the University of St. Thomas will build a new hockey and basketball arena to be ready for the 2025 athletic seasons. (St. Thomas Athletics)
“We want the students who come to St. Thomas to have the experience and form the connections that will make their time on campus one of the most transformative of their lives. College is where you find out how to be a part of something bigger than yourself, build character and find purpose,” Lee Anderson said at Tuesday’s announcement. “That’s what it means to be a Tommie, to do good in the world and to use your gifts for something bigger than yourself .”
The project is expected to cost a total of $175 million. The school is also seeking an additional $56 million through donations in addition to Anderson’s gift.
Phil Esten, vice president and athletic director of St. Thomas, was in attendance at Tuesday’s event and was one of many to personally thank the Anderson family for their latest donation.
“The impact of your philanthropy will be felt for generations as we prepare to build an arena to serve our student-athletes, our campus and the wider community,” Esten said.
For the first time in the school’s history, hockey will be played on campus. The teams currently share the St. Thomas Arena in Mendota Heights with St. Thomas Academy. The men’s program competes in the CCHA and the women’s team is in the WCHA.
“How awesome is this?!” said men’s hockey coach Rico Blasi. “The Lee and Penny Anderson Arena will have a profound impact on the development and growth of our student-athletes. This arena will be our home to build relationships, win championships and make lasting memories.”
Women’s hockey coach Joel Johnson, men’s basketball coach John Tauer and women’s basketball coach Ruth Sinn were also all present at Tuesday’s announcement. The basketball teams depart from the Schoenecker Arena on the main campus and head to the south campus.
The plan envisages a seating capacity of approximately 4,000 for hockey and up to 5,000 for basketball. The Tommies football team is in the process of winning a Pioneer League football competition in their second year playing FCS. The men’s basketball team is 13-8 and 4-4 in the Summit League in its sophomore season. The women’s basketball team is currently 7-11, and the men’s and women’s hockey teams are making their way into the CCHA and WCHA.
Lee and Peggy Anderson’s $75 million gift is not only the largest in St. Thomas history, it is also the largest contribution to a Minnesota university. It is also considered the ninth-largest donation ever to a Division I athletic program.
“It’s not just the size of the gift that makes it remarkable. This gift will enrich our student experience and life on campus. This could be a game-changer for our 115,000 alumni across the country and around the world. If We believe in the power and relevance of our mission, we should also welcome the opportunity to broaden our visibility and impact,” said President Rob Vischer. “The Lee and Penny Anderson Arena allows us to fully leverage our Division I journey.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fox9.com/sports/st-thomas-announces-plans-for-hockey-basketball-arena-starting-in-2025
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- St. Thomas Announces Plans for Hockey and Basketball Arena Beginning in 2025
- Saint Laurent opens Paris Fashion Week with chic evening wear for men
- Google Pixel Fold: A dummy unit that highlights the ultra-thin design of Google’s first foldable smartphone
- 330,000 job shortage in UK due to Brexit, think tanks | Brexit
- Highlights Germany vs Belgium, World Hockey Championship 2023: Germany-Belgium draw exciting 2-2, Korea pip Japan 2-1
- Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; Goldman weighs in on Dow
- FEC rules Google’s Gmail spam emails ‘politically neutral’ after RNC complaint
- The UK government is trying to block Scotland’s gender reform bill, so what’s going on?
- Doctors: Know the Numbers to Prevent Cardiac Arrest
- Canada’s largest assisted dying organ donation
- New alcohol consumption guidelines call for phased approach, experts say – Winnipeg
- Can America learn the lessons of this pandemic before the next?