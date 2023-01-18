St. Thomas Announces Plans for Hockey and Basketball Arena Beginning in 2025

Two years ago, the University of St. Thomas made the unprecedented leap to move its athletic programs from Division III and the MIAC to Division I.

Less than two years later, the Tommies take the next step in being consistently competitive on their athletic platform. The school announced a record $75 million donation on Tuesday, which will kick-start construction of a new hockey and basketball arena on the school’s south campus.

It will be called the Lee and Peggy Anderson Arena, named after the couple who have already donated $60 million for the Anderson Student Center, the current athletic facility and a parking ramp. St. Thomas will break new ground in the arena in 2024 and is expected to be ready for competition for the 2025 sporting seasons.

With the help of a $75 million donation, the University of St. Thomas will build a new hockey and basketball arena to be ready for the 2025 athletic seasons. (St. Thomas Athletics)

“We want the students who come to St. Thomas to have the experience and form the connections that will make their time on campus one of the most transformative of their lives. College is where you find out how to be a part of something bigger than yourself, build character and find purpose,” Lee Anderson said at Tuesday’s announcement. “That’s what it means to be a Tommie, to do good in the world and to use your gifts for something bigger than yourself .”

The project is expected to cost a total of $175 million. The school is also seeking an additional $56 million through donations in addition to Anderson’s gift.

Phil Esten, vice president and athletic director of St. Thomas, was in attendance at Tuesday’s event and was one of many to personally thank the Anderson family for their latest donation.

“The impact of your philanthropy will be felt for generations as we prepare to build an arena to serve our student-athletes, our campus and the wider community,” Esten said.

For the first time in the school’s history, hockey will be played on campus. The teams currently share the St. Thomas Arena in Mendota Heights with St. Thomas Academy. The men’s program competes in the CCHA and the women’s team is in the WCHA.

“How awesome is this?!” said men’s hockey coach Rico Blasi. “The Lee and Penny Anderson Arena will have a profound impact on the development and growth of our student-athletes. This arena will be our home to build relationships, win championships and make lasting memories.”

Women’s hockey coach Joel Johnson, men’s basketball coach John Tauer and women’s basketball coach Ruth Sinn were also all present at Tuesday’s announcement. The basketball teams depart from the Schoenecker Arena on the main campus and head to the south campus.

The plan envisages a seating capacity of approximately 4,000 for hockey and up to 5,000 for basketball. The Tommies football team is in the process of winning a Pioneer League football competition in their second year playing FCS. The men’s basketball team is 13-8 and 4-4 in the Summit League in its sophomore season. The women’s basketball team is currently 7-11, and the men’s and women’s hockey teams are making their way into the CCHA and WCHA.

Lee and Peggy Anderson’s $75 million gift is not only the largest in St. Thomas history, it is also the largest contribution to a Minnesota university. It is also considered the ninth-largest donation ever to a Division I athletic program.

“It’s not just the size of the gift that makes it remarkable. This gift will enrich our student experience and life on campus. This could be a game-changer for our 115,000 alumni across the country and around the world. If We believe in the power and relevance of our mission, we should also welcome the opportunity to broaden our visibility and impact,” said President Rob Vischer. “The Lee and Penny Anderson Arena allows us to fully leverage our Division I journey.”