Report states that excessive speed is a factor





The crash report offers new details about the violent crash that killed a football player and injured a University of Georgia staffer and two others early Sunday morning. The crash, which occurred around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, just hours after the Bulldogs wrapped up their daylong celebration of back-to-back national championships. It killed 20-year-old offensive lineman Devin Willock and 24-year-old recruiting assistant Chandler LeCroy and injured 21-year-old offensive lineman Warren McClendon and 26-year-old recruiting assistant Tory Bowles. GEORGIA BULLDOGS MOURE LOSS OF FOOTBALL PLAYER, RECRUIT STAFF A UGA football player and recruitment specialist was killed and two others injured in a violent accident along Barnett Shoals Road in Athens in the early morning hours of January 15, 2023. (FOX 5) The motor vehicle accident report filed by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department shows officers arrived within 10 minutes of the accident, which occurred along Barnett Shoals Road, a short distance before Stroud Road. Police say first responders found LeCroy trapped behind the wheel of a black 2021 Ford Expedition and Willock, who was directly behind her in the SUV, was thrown from the vehicle. Despite the best efforts of the medics, Willock died at the scene. LeCroy had to be freed from the wreckage. She, McClendon and Bowles were all then rushed to the Piedmont Regional Medical Center in Athens. LeCroy would later succumb to her injuries. McClendon, who was in the front passenger seat, suffered lacerations to the center of his head and Bowles, who was in the right rear passenger seat, suffered multiple injuries. DEVIN WILLOCK MAKES YOUNG FAN SMILE BY SHOWING HIM A CHAMPIONSHIP RING Investigators say the SUV was traveling south on Barnett Shoals Road when it failed to turn a corner, hit the curb, left the roadway, drove along the shoulder of the road, struck two power poles and cut each in half. The report states that the rear of the SUV then slammed into a tree, causing the vehicle to bounce into it and spin the other way before coming to a stop between a parked car and an apartment building. The report states that Willock and Bowles were not wearing seatbelts. Investigators believe excessive speed was a contributing factor to the accident. The speed limit on the roadway is 40 mph, but police have not yet determined how fast the vehicle was traveling at the time. FUNERAL DATA RELEASED FOR UGA FOOTBALL EMPLOYEE KILLED IN CAR ACCIDENT The report did not list any vehicles other than the parked car in the apartment complex that was hit by the SUV. The crash remains under investigation.

