Aspen Junior Hockey kids experience hockey abroad

Colorado International Hockey vs. Huddinge Hockey Club in South Stockholm.

Thanks to Kris Kaplinski

Aspen Junior Hockey players got a taste of hockey abroad on a trip with Vail International Hockey to Europe during the winter break.

The student-athletes traveled for 19 days, visiting eight cities in Eastern Europe, the Baltic States and Scandinavia. While hockey may have motivated the student-athletes to travel, they ultimately found great value in all the historic sites they visited along the way.

Nine student-athletes took part in the trip. Aspen high school students Benji Taylor, Charlie Kaplinski, Wyatt Shepard, Will Pfautz, Colton Jones, Gavin Vold, Henry Mellenthin, and Aaron Levey were joined by Glenwood Springs high school student Jack Clifford, and all played on the 14U team. An 18U team made up of players from Vail, Steamboat Springs and Summit also took part in the trip.

“The only place that caught my eye was the Czech Republic for its old town and its museums, such as the Museum of Communism,” Mellenthin said. “In the Museum of Communism, it showed what it was like to live and be part of the Soviet Union.”

The historic sandstone buildings of Prague also caught his eye.

Students visited the Christmas market on the Old Town Square in Prague.

The student-athletes played hockey games in the countries they visited and met players from each of the countries.

“One thing I noticed is that they are just like us. They’re all trying to get better and like the same game we do,” Taylor said, adding that he learned how to say “thank you” and “please” in other languages ​​by talking to the other hockey players.

“I learned from the other players that they want to go and play in the United States and that showed me how lucky we are to be able to play in a free country. The journey has shown me that they are just like us,” said he.

The hockey players noticed differences between the way they play hockey and how it is played in other countries. Most notable was the difference in game speed, Pfautz said.

“They play a similar game, but they play it faster and raise their heads and make quick passes that can turn into goals,” he said.

He saw the faster game as a learning opportunity and will take away the plays they do so he can try them.

“They are children just like us. They want to play hockey just like us,” he added.

Aspen Junior Hockey kids in Mariefred, Sweden, outside Stockholm.

The student-athletes went for hockey but came away with much more. The Colorado kids and the International kids all shared their love of hockey, but in many other ways, the kids couldn’t be more different.

“A distraction from this journey is that other people’s lifestyles are not like mine, and I need to understand that it is the same in the United States,” said Clifford. “There are a lot of interesting people around the world, and I think we don’t consider that enough.”

From a chaperone’s perspective, Kris Kaplinski said the bond between the group members, adults and children was great, especially when you factor in a busy travel schedule with unexpected delays and cancellations.

“We’ve done our best to represent ski towns in Colorado, and I think the exchange of ideas, gifts, customs, sports, and conversation helped create many new friendships within the group and internationally,” he said.

The kids were pushed way out of their comfort zone, he added, but exposed to so much art, history, architecture and culture. They had the chance to try different foods, such as goulash and pickled herring, and talk to colleagues from the Latvian, Swedish, Finnish and Czech hockey teams.

“During conversations with the team, I suspect that most children now recognize that different is not better or worse; it’s just different,” Kaplinski said. “I hope this theme sticks with the kids and that they continue to explore, adventure and learn about the big, beautiful and diverse world they live in.”

