Central edge South in zonal t-tennis | Local sports





CENTRAL fled south in the second leg of the 777 Zonal Table Tennis Series Sunday at Preysal Government Secondary School. After going down in 2019 when they traveled South for the opening game, the hosts triumphed by the same scoreline they lost three years ago, 11-10. Leading 8-6 after the seven junior and seven veteran (over-45) games were contested, Central won two of the first three games in the final category (A1) to come within one victory of completing their revenge. Linda Partap-Boodhan was then expected to take an 11-7 victory, but the former top female player in the country was stunned 11-8, 11-5, 11-9 by top under-13 Josiah Joseph country player who captured a Triple Crown in the Scotiabank Schools Tournament a few months ago. Their top player Anson Lowkie kept South alive a little longer as he thrashed Rafael Mohammed 11-6, 11-6, 10-12, 11-4 to cut the deficit to 10-9. The visitors still needed the last two games for victory, but were expected to win only one, with Isa Mohammed expected to beat Anthony Laquis (11-6, 11-9, 11-8) for a central victory. Faiz Mohammed won the other game for South 11-6, 12-10, 4-11, 11-9 against Harnarine Moonasar Moonasar, the Over-45 Champion of last month’s Caroni Zone Tournament, triumphed for Central in his category along with Rafael Mohammed, Satesh Jordan and Partap-Boodhan. Ishwar Sookoonsingh, Belfon Cleophas and Terrance secured the veteran points for South. With a three-way tie in the junior category, Abdur-Rahman stunned former two-time Caribbean under-13 champion Priyanka Khellawan 11-3, 4-11, 11-9, 4-11, 11-9 in the decision to give Central a 4-3 win. The other winners for the hosts were Caroni Zone singles champions Shreya Maraj (Under-13) Messiah Walcott (Under-19) and Partap-Boodhan’s daughter Rayanna Boodhan (Under-19). However, younger sister Lyllana, the Under-15 and 21 Caroni champion, was beaten 11-34, 11-3, 11-6 by compatriot Under-13 player Ethan Ramcharan. Vheer Samnarine, one of the best juniors in the country, also shone for South as he defeated Caroni Under-15 and 21 champion Aasif Allie 11-4, 11-4, 11-5, while Khellawan’s cousin Sachin Ramsumair gave the visitors another point earned with a 14-12, 11-13, 11-5, 11-5 victory over Ashlea Mohammed.

